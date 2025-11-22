Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have

REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military...
Doug P. | 1:29 PM on November 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If we got to interview outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi we'd have a lot of challenging questions for the ex House Speaker, and that's why we'd never get an opportunity to interview outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi. 

However, Pelosi seemed completely comfortable taking a few minutes to chat with CNN's Anderson Cooper inside the Capitol this week:

Just one of the questions we would have had concerns Pelosi's tremendous skill when it comes to playing the stock market. 

Joe Concha said it's too bad Cooper didn't seek an answer to this one: 

You'd think any good "journalist" would be curious about a rate of return like Pelosi's had over the decades:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. 

Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. 

The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

Pelosi got along well with Cooper, but people who do ask her questions about that get this response:

In the case of Cooper's interview with Pelosi, so much for "journalists" claiming to want to help out the average American.

We'll never know.

