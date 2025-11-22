Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have

If we got to interview outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi we'd have a lot of challenging questions for the ex House Speaker, and that's why we'd never get an opportunity to interview outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

However, Pelosi seemed completely comfortable taking a few minutes to chat with CNN's Anderson Cooper inside the Capitol this week:

"You have to be optimistic about America," says Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. She gives Anderson a tour of National Statuary Hall in the Capitol as part of her first exclusive interview since announcing her retirement. pic.twitter.com/pD9cfLFMIG — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 22, 2025

Just one of the questions we would have had concerns Pelosi's tremendous skill when it comes to playing the stock market.

Joe Concha said it's too bad Cooper didn't seek an answer to this one:

“How did you get so many stock trades so right and so well timed?”



Anderson was too in awe to ask that question… https://t.co/Sk1XnqGWQP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 22, 2025

You'd think any good "journalist" would be curious about a rate of return like Pelosi's had over the decades:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

Pelosi got along well with Cooper, but people who do ask her questions about that get this response:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to respond to a @nypost report saying she had $130 million in stock earnings with her husband over her career in Congress pic.twitter.com/XRpdsWnzIn — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 20, 2025

In the case of Cooper's interview with Pelosi, so much for "journalists" claiming to want to help out the average American.

Seriously, us poor folk would love to know the secret. 🤣 — Michael 🇺🇸 (@MichaelAAlaniz6) November 22, 2025

We'll never know.

