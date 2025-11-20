Joe Concha and Others Have Early Presidential Polling Buzzkills for an Emboldened Team Newsom

'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Doug P. | 1:50 PM on November 20, 2025
imgflip

For some reason it's increasingly clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going to run for president in 2028, which is odd since he's already claimed that Donald Trump is going to cancel that election and refuse to leave office. Why is he even bothering? Because Newsom knows he's full of BS. 

Advertisement

There's a new 2028 presidential poll going around that Team Gavin will be excited about. In this hypothetical the race is between Newsom and Vance: 

Don't start measuring for Oval Office curtains just yet, Gavin.

In this game, things can change quickly. Joe Concha remembers the Republican numbers about a year and a half before the 2016 election: 

At this point, if we were running for president, we'd actually be discouraged to be in the polling lead this far out from an election, considering what's happened in the past. 

Who actually WILL be the GOP and Dem nominees in 2028? Place your bets!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Gavin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

