Joe Concha and Others Have Early Presidential Polling Buzzkills for an Emboldened Team Newsom

For some reason it's increasingly clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going to run for president in 2028, which is odd since he's already claimed that Donald Trump is going to cancel that election and refuse to leave office. Why is he even bothering? Because Newsom knows he's full of BS.

There's a new 2028 presidential poll going around that Team Gavin will be excited about. In this hypothetical the race is between Newsom and Vance:

New - 2028 presidential poll



🔵 Newsom 54%

🔴 Vance 46%



Argument #C - RV - 11/17 pic.twitter.com/ar9p9Ikzdv — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 20, 2025

Don't start measuring for Oval Office curtains just yet, Gavin.

In this game, things can change quickly. Joe Concha remembers the Republican numbers about a year and a half before the 2016 election:

June 22, 2015 - one week after Donald Trump jumped in the race per an NBC News poll: https://t.co/NM9Fxy8NKO pic.twitter.com/pdiEjjw0cT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 20, 2025

At this point, if we were running for president, we'd actually be discouraged to be in the polling lead this far out from an election, considering what's happened in the past.

Same guys who had Trump losing in 2016, 2024, and had J.D. Vance losing OH by 4 (he won by more than 4). — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) November 20, 2025

Who actually WILL be the GOP and Dem nominees in 2028? Place your bets!

