CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on November 19, 2025
imgflip

CBS News has a story that's getting some notice, and it's about an FBI employee who is suing the bureau, claiming he was fired for a flag near his desk. 

Clearly CBS is going for a big "McCarthyism" vibe with this one-sided report: 

Here's the full post: 

David Maltinsky, a 16-year FBI employee who was weeks away from being elevated to the position of agent, filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired because he had a Pride flag draped near his desk. "I knew I was on a list," he told CBS News' @MacFarlaneNews. "There was fear after the administration came in that they were going to start looking at all of our personnel files, where some of us did self-identify our sexual orientation, some people did identify as trans. So there was fear early on that DOGE was going to collect this and they were going to curate a list and get rid of 'the undesirables.'"  

The FBI had no comment regarding Maltinsky's lawsuit. Watch more of the interview tonight on the "CBS Evening News."

The "reporter" was of course triggered by the guy's "on a list" claim without questioning exactly why identifying sexual orientation at work would have been necessary to the function of the FBI. 

To many on the Left, the movement and ideology IS their work. 

What are the odds that same guy would have been cheering if an employee during the previous administration would have been let go for displaying a Trump flag at his desk? 

It seems like there's always more to the story, doesn't it? Stay tuned.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

