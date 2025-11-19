CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)

CBS News has a story that's getting some notice, and it's about an FBI employee who is suing the bureau, claiming he was fired for a flag near his desk.

Clearly CBS is going for a big "McCarthyism" vibe with this one-sided report:

CBS NEWS EXCLUSIVE: David Maltinsky, a 16-year FBI employee who was weeks away from being elevated to the position of agent, filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired because he had a Pride flag draped near his desk. "I knew I was on a list," he told CBS News' @MacFarlaneNews. "There… pic.twitter.com/v5v93ca1cM — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2025

Here's the full post:

David Maltinsky, a 16-year FBI employee who was weeks away from being elevated to the position of agent, filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired because he had a Pride flag draped near his desk. "I knew I was on a list," he told CBS News' @MacFarlaneNews. "There was fear after the administration came in that they were going to start looking at all of our personnel files, where some of us did self-identify our sexual orientation, some people did identify as trans. So there was fear early on that DOGE was going to collect this and they were going to curate a list and get rid of 'the undesirables.'" The FBI had no comment regarding Maltinsky's lawsuit. Watch more of the interview tonight on the "CBS Evening News."

The "reporter" was of course triggered by the guy's "on a list" claim without questioning exactly why identifying sexual orientation at work would have been necessary to the function of the FBI.

Government employees represent the government and should not display their loyalty to a movement or a cause while at work. But like most on the left, they think their ideology is more important than the institutions they serve. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) November 19, 2025

To many on the Left, the movement and ideology IS their work.

Just curious, why is a pride flag okay but not a confederate flag?



You can’t treat one side differently than the other. They both represent something differnt to the opposing group. Don’t hang your flag at work https://t.co/LY03hluEds — RJ Kibert (@Rkibert9) November 19, 2025

What are the odds that same guy would have been cheering if an employee during the previous administration would have been let go for displaying a Trump flag at his desk?

Personal decorations in a government office can and are regulated. I did it as a police chief. He chose to challenge those standards and paid the price. pic.twitter.com/fzRH4uQ9MV — R T (@RDog861) November 19, 2025

Did the FBI have a stated policy about non-work related items in the workplace? I suspect they did, and he violated it. Nothing to see here. — KevinfromWyoming 🇺🇸 (@KevinWyoming2) November 19, 2025

WTF Do you need to advertise your sexual preference at work, it’s not Grindr. I’m sure he was fired for more than that, but that alone should be enough. https://t.co/F1eZj43H4U — Chaz Smith (@ChazSmith) November 19, 2025

It seems like there's always more to the story, doesn't it? Stay tuned.

