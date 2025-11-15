Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and...
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack on Journo Miranda Devine

Doug P. | 9:10 AM on November 15, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As we told you yesterday, Hunter Biden helped prove that Miranda Devine's previous reporting on Biden family corruption and legal issues was totally accurate by unleashed a personal attack on the New York Post journalist without disputing any of the substance of what's been published. 

Devine pointed out that fact in a classy response to a non-classy attack: 

Biden greatly prefers the media propagandists who went along with the "laptop is Russian disinformation and doesn't really exist" angle while applauding social media outlets who censored the truth at the behest of Democrats. 

Jonathan Turley took a dive into the true source of more Biden fury and spotted some projection, along with many other things: 

The Bidens would greatly prefer if Devine had fallen in line with all the other propagandists who were doing their bidding at the time: 

The truth was censored, and the liars rewarded. 

There's no greater projection than a member of the Biden family accusing an honest reporter of being unscrupulous to make money.

Which is why the Bidens do not like her. They prefer lib propagandists poorly disguised as "journalists." 

***

