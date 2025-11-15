Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack on Journo Miranda Devine

As we told you yesterday, Hunter Biden helped prove that Miranda Devine's previous reporting on Biden family corruption and legal issues was totally accurate by unleashed a personal attack on the New York Post journalist without disputing any of the substance of what's been published.

Devine pointed out that fact in a classy response to a non-classy attack:

Classy guy. Clearly, he can't find anything inaccurate in what I've reported. https://t.co/3BK09QcdQM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 14, 2025

Biden greatly prefers the media propagandists who went along with the "laptop is Russian disinformation and doesn't really exist" angle while applauding social media outlets who censored the truth at the behest of Democrats.

Jonathan Turley took a dive into the true source of more Biden fury and spotted some projection, along with many other things:

Hunter Biden appears intent on showing that rage can be as addictive as drugs. In his latest profane tirade, Biden viciously attacked journalist Miranda Devine as "horrendously ugly" and a "whore" for exposing his influence peddling and corruption... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

The Bidens would greatly prefer if Devine had fallen in line with all the other propagandists who were doing their bidding at the time:

...I have previously noted how Devine and her colleagues defied virtually all of the establishment media in doggedly pursuing the laptop story. There will be no Pulitzer for them, of course. That went to the Times and the Post for the debunked Russiagate story... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

The truth was censored, and the liars rewarded.

...Of course, Hunter would likely be serving time now for the information confirmed by Devine and her colleagues on the laptop, except for his father breaking his word and giving him a pardon... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

...Instead of receding into the shadows in disgrace, Hunter is attacking those who exposed his corruption while adding sexism to his other vices... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

...Miranda Devine had the courage to stand up against an onslaught of Biden allies in the media and politics to bring the truth of the Biden influence peddling operation to light. Unlike Hunter, she earned her current influence through sheer talent and persistence... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

...I doubt that she cares much about this latest outrageous attack from the human wreckage that was once a Biden. After all to err is Hunter, to forgive Devine. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2025

There's no greater projection than a member of the Biden family accusing an honest reporter of being unscrupulous to make money.

If anyone could identify a ‘whore’ it would be Hunter. But in the case of Miranda, she just exposed the vile creature he is & the corruption of his family. https://t.co/cPODcIvCMi — Janet Mueller (@JanetMu94843471) November 14, 2025

Miranda is an incredible journalist. — Misty MQN (@MistyMckeown) November 14, 2025

Which is why the Bidens do not like her. They prefer lib propagandists poorly disguised as "journalists."

***

