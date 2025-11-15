Having Solved All Public Education Problems, AFT President Randi Weingarten Joins Starbucks Picket Line

Perhaps the best way to kick this story off is with what a new study found about what students entering college need extra help with:

UC San Diego’s Senate-Administration Workgroup on Admissions released a startling report last week documenting a steep decline in college preparedness. Between 2020 and 2025, it found, the number of freshmen with math skills below middle-school level “increased nearly thirtyfold” — with about one in eight of them unable to handle even the most basic high school math. The university has had to add a new course devoted exclusively to teaching “elementary and middle school Common Core math subjects (grades 1-8)” — in addition to the remedial math classes it already had in place covering high school topics like algebra and geometry.

With that, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is on the job!

And by "the job" we mean trying to help out striking Starbucks baristas:

Randi Weingarten is on the picket lines with the striking Starbucks baristas in New York City.



No, I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/r7K3TNe4DI — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 15, 2025

Weingarten's "priorities" just keep being put on full display.

Asking Alexa that question instead of Randi is a good idea.

Is it any wonder why freshman at the University of California San Diego need remedial math?



Randi Weingarten is a big reason why. https://t.co/U4ssmC2X4R — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 15, 2025

It's a total mystery, right?

What about the learning problems our children have? I never see Randi address this. https://t.co/KZ0tn1ltqZ — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) November 15, 2025

Weingarten does have her "priorities."

Randi trying to solidify the education to barista pipeline? WTH? https://t.co/EdDfZhcxyS — MJ (@futuredci) November 15, 2025

Her influence on education policies are why they work at Starbucks. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 15, 2025

These insane lefties always have the same speaking style:

They must teach that in loony lefty school.

