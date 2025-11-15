Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic...
Will Schumer Get Ousted For Not Being Radical Enough for Mamdani, AOC and...
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's 'Priorities' Mocked As He Plays American Climate Hero at COP30...
Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and...
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack...
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump...
Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member...
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
VIP
Crowded House: Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Saying ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ for...
Hasan Piker: Trashing Gal Gadot as a 'Terrible Actress' While Vacationing in China...
VIP
Ben Crump's Latest Crusade: Defending Illegals and Distorting the Law
Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They...
From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet

Having Solved All Public Education Problems, AFT President Randi Weingarten Joins Starbucks Picket Line

Doug P. | 12:36 PM on November 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

Perhaps the best way to kick this story off is with what a new study found about what students entering college need extra help with

UC San Diego’s Senate-Administration Workgroup on Admissions released a startling report last week documenting a steep decline in college preparedness.

Between 2020 and 2025, it found, the number of freshmen with math skills below middle-school level “increased nearly thirtyfold” — with about one in eight of them unable to handle even the most basic high school math.

The university has had to add a new course devoted exclusively to teaching “elementary and middle school Common Core math subjects (grades 1-8)” — in addition to the remedial math classes it already had in place covering high school topics like algebra and geometry.

Advertisement

With that, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is on the job!

And by "the job" we mean trying to help out striking Starbucks baristas: 

Weingarten's "priorities" just keep being put on full display. 

Asking Alexa that question instead of Randi is a good idea. 

It's a total mystery, right? 

Weingarten does have her "priorities."

Recommended

Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore
Doug P.
Advertisement

These insane lefties always have the same speaking style:

They must teach that in loony lefty school. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic Feud
justmindy
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack on Journo Miranda Devine
Doug P.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's 'Priorities' Mocked As He Plays American Climate Hero at COP30 in Brazil
Doug P.
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore Doug P.
Advertisement