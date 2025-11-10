Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Try to Keep the Shutdown Going While Blaming Republicans

Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Ob...
Doug P. | 3:10 PM on November 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

Ever since the Senate reached the 60 votes needed to move the funding bill forward to the House last night thanks to eight Democrats voting in favor of the CR, the Dems have been simultaneously blaming Trump and the Republicans for the Shutdown while at the same time admitting they were the ones blocking it (they know we can hear them, right?). 

Next up with a "it's the Republicans fault and the Democrats should still try and keep the shutdown going" take is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He doesn't have the numbers in the House but is talking a big game while helpfully making it clear this has indeed been a "Schumer shutdown":

We're starting to think that all the Dems' "people are going to go hungry because of the shutdown" concern was totally fake and they have other motivations. Go figure!

Zohran Mamdani's also going to do his best to make more people leave the state. 

Hakeem's going to be really upset when he discovers that. 

For now, the Schumer shutdown continues and we'll see what happens in the House this week. 

Hey, that could be it!

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

