Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Try to Keep the Shutdown Going While Blaming Republicans

Ever since the Senate reached the 60 votes needed to move the funding bill forward to the House last night thanks to eight Democrats voting in favor of the CR, the Dems have been simultaneously blaming Trump and the Republicans for the Shutdown while at the same time admitting they were the ones blocking it (they know we can hear them, right?).

Next up with a "it's the Republicans fault and the Democrats should still try and keep the shutdown going" take is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He doesn't have the numbers in the House but is talking a big game while helpfully making it clear this has indeed been a "Schumer shutdown":

Hakeem Jeffries is vowing to keep the Schumer Shutdown going.



He declared, "no matter what comes over" from the Senate to the House, Democrats are "not going to support" it.



The American people have not experienced enough pain and suffering for the Democrats in DC. pic.twitter.com/N859JGiU96 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 10, 2025

We're starting to think that all the Dems' "people are going to go hungry because of the shutdown" concern was totally fake and they have other motivations. Go figure!

This is how Albany hatched Democrats operate. It’s why the diminishing number of New Yorkers left in the state are suffering. https://t.co/LEFrMQkDYJ — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) November 10, 2025

Zohran Mamdani's also going to do his best to make more people leave the state.

Someone please tell Hakeem there is no filibuster in the House where Republicans still hold a majority. https://t.co/ZcDHdqrTlO — Volusia Republicans (@VolusiaGOP) November 10, 2025

Hakeem's going to be really upset when he discovers that.

What difference does it make if you support it or not, Temu Obama? You're only allowed 1 hour to debate this and even if your party votes a unanimous no, it'll still take 2 republicans to defect to your side. Not very likely. — 🇺🇸 🍑Catherine🍑 🇺🇸 (@cat_barnes30) November 10, 2025

For now, the Schumer shutdown continues and we'll see what happens in the House this week.

I guess he’s still pissed over the whole sombrero thing https://t.co/4wYZLUIN5K — TradeHunter (@TradeHntr) November 10, 2025

Hey, that could be it!

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

