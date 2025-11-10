Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov...
SNAP Backlash: Dems' Shutdown Gamble Exposes Entitlement Abuse and Kills Public Sympathy

MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony Concern

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on November 10, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you last night, several Senate Democrats joined all but one Republican to advance a bill that could end the government shutdown. The bill will now go back to the House, and it would reportedly fund SNAP well into next year (there goes the "leverage" the Dems said they had): 

After a couple weeks of "Trump and the Republicans are going to make families go hungry and bring travel in the country to a half near the holidays" hyperventilation from the Democrats and their media water carriers, the Left is incredibly happy at the prospect of those things now not happening.

Wait, no they're not. The mood on MSNBC was almost as bad as their election night meltdowns when Trump won: 

It's almost as if the lib media and many Dems weren't actually concerned about hungry families and missed paychecks. Here's more: 

At least they're unwittingly admitting that yes, this is the "Schumer shutdown" and the Democrats own it. 

So true. 

And now the Dems are trying to pin the disaster that Obamacare has become on Republicans? Nice try, but no!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here but could be ending soon. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this and they've literally admitted that (while making lame attempts to blame the Republicans).

