MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony Concern

As we told you last night, several Senate Democrats joined all but one Republican to advance a bill that could end the government shutdown. The bill will now go back to the House, and it would reportedly fund SNAP well into next year (there goes the "leverage" the Dems said they had):

SHUTDOWN DEAL:



- Funding through Jan. 30

- Pass Senate appropriations bills for Ag, Veterans/Military Construction, Legislature.

- Senate vote on ACA by date in December. Bill to be determined by Democrats, per source involved

- SNAP funded thought Sept. 30, 2026. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

After a couple weeks of "Trump and the Republicans are going to make families go hungry and bring travel in the country to a half near the holidays" hyperventilation from the Democrats and their media water carriers, the Left is incredibly happy at the prospect of those things now not happening.

Wait, no they're not. The mood on MSNBC was almost as bad as their election night meltdowns when Trump won:

MSNBC is having a sad night. I guess they wanted more missed paychecks, flights cancelled and pain for Americans. pic.twitter.com/cU0YD0vUPI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2025

It's almost as if the lib media and many Dems weren't actually concerned about hungry families and missed paychecks. Here's more:

They’re melting down on MSNBC over the Democrats voting to end the shutdown they started 40 days ago. pic.twitter.com/m82zTzrFmP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 10, 2025

At least they're unwittingly admitting that yes, this is the "Schumer shutdown" and the Democrats own it.

Within 60 seconds one panelist says “Democrats just won the elections” and then right after another one asked - with a befuddled look - “What changed.”



This entire circus was about those elections you hopeless MSDNC clowns. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 10, 2025

When MSNBC is unhappy - it means something good has happened for the American people. https://t.co/RAvCxEcL33 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 10, 2025

So true.

BREAKING NEWS REFRESHER COURSE:

Democrats passed Obamacare with 0 Republican votes.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/yRI1gHnhep — Wendy Bell (@WendyBellPgh) November 10, 2025

And now the Dems are trying to pin the disaster that Obamacare has become on Republicans? Nice try, but no!

