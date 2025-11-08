Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls...
Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No Part in Assisting ICE

Doug P. | 9:13 AM on November 08, 2025
meme

Up until fairly recently we heard from the real Zohran Mamdani, who of course has been elected the next mayor/commissar of New York City.

We'll start off with a reminder from 2020 about what Mamdani really thinks of the police: 

Now, as the next NYC mayor, Mamdani will have personal security provided at least in part by NYPD officers (unless they refuse of course). 

Hopefully there are many NYPD officers who decide to take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' offer to move to his state. DeSantis has already said that a number of cops from NYC have taken him up on the $5,000 recruitment bonus to taking policing jobs in Florida, and that number might even grow. 

Mamdani has now gone from "defund the police" to calling New York cops "my NYPD" when it comes to not helping ICE enforce federal immigration laws in that city: 

Recently Mamdani said the following: "My message to ICE agents, and to everyone across this city, is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law."

Unless you broke a law by entering the country illegally. Then Mamdani will go out of his way to protect you. 

But it's amazing that we've gone from "defund the police" to "my NYPD."

Oh for sure -- we ain't seen nothin' yet!

Until they're in charge. Then suddenly it's "my." 

NYPD, give Florida a call before it's too late:

Bingo.

*****

