Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No Part in Assisting ICE

Up until fairly recently we heard from the real Zohran Mamdani, who of course has been elected the next mayor/commissar of New York City.

We'll start off with a reminder from 2020 about what Mamdani really thinks of the police:

No, we want to defund the police. https://t.co/XJgIKNWnFy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 8, 2020

Now, as the next NYC mayor, Mamdani will have personal security provided at least in part by NYPD officers (unless they refuse of course).

Hopefully there are many NYPD officers who decide to take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' offer to move to his state. DeSantis has already said that a number of cops from NYC have taken him up on the $5,000 recruitment bonus to taking policing jobs in Florida, and that number might even grow.

Mamdani has now gone from "defund the police" to calling New York cops "my NYPD" when it comes to not helping ICE enforce federal immigration laws in that city:

🚨 ZOHRAN MAMDANI: “My NYPD will continue to not be of assistance to ICE whenever they are trying to terrorize New Yorkers … and I think it's important to bring an end to … civil immigration enforcement.” pic.twitter.com/EsPpxKBEpP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 8, 2025

Recently Mamdani said the following: "My message to ICE agents, and to everyone across this city, is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law."

Unless you broke a law by entering the country illegally. Then Mamdani will go out of his way to protect you.

But it's amazing that we've gone from "defund the police" to "my NYPD."

Pay attention to the "My's" in days to come. — MsHolly 🍀🍒 (@msholly) November 8, 2025

Oh for sure -- we ain't seen nothin' yet!

And if they actually try to assist, they’ll be demoted or fired.



NYC bout to be Gotham — Ben Jammin (@xBenJamminx) November 8, 2025

“My” NYPD?



I thought socialism was about “our”? https://t.co/0ggoMNkmWm — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) November 8, 2025

Until they're in charge. Then suddenly it's "my."

NYPD, give Florida a call before it's too late:

The $5k recruitment bonus we give to new officers will be utilized by a number of these NYPD officers.



There is no reason to risk your life serving when the mayor hates you and believes your department shouldn’t even exist. https://t.co/OMKxXVUFM6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 5, 2025

Bingo.

