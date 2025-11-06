DC 'Trump Must Go' Rally Marks 'Beginning of the Fall of His Regime' ('No Kings' Didn't Do the Trick?)

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of Donald Trump's trouncing of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, and the TDS Left has been in meltdown mode ever since.

Remember the recent "No Kings" protests around the country? Nobody does really because they were counterproductive in that they helped prove that the U.S. doesn't even have a King (what kind of self-respecting authoritarian would have allowed that to take place?).

So yesterday a pivot took place, and a more straightforward "Trump Must Go Now" name for a protest was used. However, they might be upset, because Trump didn't go after this:

Protesters assembled in Washington, D.C., for a 'Trump Must Go Now' rally on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's re-election https://t.co/mkN5jZ9Ncr pic.twitter.com/Gz1chWcucK — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2025

"This is the beginning of the fall of his regime," or so one of them said:

The libs held a 'Trump Must Go Now' rally in D.C. to mark the 1-year anniversary of Trump's re-election



"This is the beginning of the fall of his regime." 😆



pic.twitter.com/usleNt2xq0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2025

It was a clown parade -- quite literally at one point.

However, the Trump years in the White House will come to an end... in just over three years.

Wonder who paid for all those signs — Tost (@tostitwo) November 6, 2025

We have a few guesses.

All those totally unpaid protesters with their own home made signs. Trump is finished!! — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) November 6, 2025

Apparently the march was led by a group called "Refuse Fascism," and it worked because Trump did nothing to stop the protest, unlike a real fascist would have.

