Dem Rep's Attempt to Prove Prices Have Gone Up Under Trump Is the Lefty BACKFIRE of the Day

Back in July, The Democrats' account on X tweeted a graph they said showed grocery prices spiking in "Trump's America." The problem? The graph started as Joe Biden took office and ended when he left office (or, more accurately, was shoved out the door by his own party). The self-own was so intense that The Democrats ended up deleting the post.

Advertisement

We certainly thought a memo would have been sent to fellow Democrats to not use that graph, but if it was not every Dem received it.

Dem Rep. Gwen Moore decided it was a good idea to respond to this recent interview comment from President Trump:

O'DONNELL: Grocery prices are up



TRUMP: No, you’re wrong pic.twitter.com/FDf9AgiUXz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2025

Moore's reaction was to share the graph that The Democrats tried to memory hole over the summer after it backfired big time on Biden:

STILL going to go with that one, eh? Moore obviously didn't read the years at the bottom of the graph. Even Joe Biden might ask her to delete that post at this point.

You just proved that prices soared under Biden, dumbass. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 4, 2025

Yes Moore did, and it was a nice thing for her to do.

FACT CHECK: It's funny how @TheDemocrats don't really seem to understand what this chart is telling them.



Here is the same chart with a few annotations to help you. pic.twitter.com/IhNhKLkEms — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) November 4, 2025

We all know things got bad on several levels during the Biden years so Dems like Moore should be thanked for accidentally confirming that.

Gwen - that chart shows how much groceries went up prior to 2025… you know, during Biden’s presidency. — Johnny (@JohnnyRocket71) November 4, 2025

Let's not tell her, she's on a roll!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!