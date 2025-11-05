JD Vance's Emergency Election Warning: How to Beat Democrats
Dem Rep's Attempt to Prove Prices Have Gone Up Under Trump Is the Lefty BACKFIRE of the Day

Doug P. | 1:34 PM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Back in July, The Democrats' account on X tweeted a graph they said showed grocery prices spiking in "Trump's America." The problem? The graph started as Joe Biden took office and ended when he left office (or, more accurately, was shoved out the door by his own party). The self-own was so intense that The Democrats ended up deleting the post

We certainly thought a memo would have been sent to fellow Democrats to not use that graph, but if it was not every Dem received it. 

Dem Rep. Gwen Moore decided it was a good idea to respond to this recent interview comment from President Trump:

Moore's reaction was to share the graph that The Democrats tried to memory hole over the summer after it backfired big time on Biden: 

STILL going to go with that one, eh? Moore obviously didn't read the years at the bottom of the graph. Even Joe Biden might ask her to delete that post at this point. 

Yes Moore did, and it was a nice thing for her to do.

We all know things got bad on several levels during the Biden years so Dems like Moore should be thanked for accidentally confirming that. 

Let's not tell her, she's on a roll!

