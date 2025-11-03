LOOK on Dem's FACE When Joe Scarborough Pushes BACK on His Trump/Epstein List...
AND? Brian Stelter Notes Trump's Been in Office Almost a Year and Is Still Blaming Things on Biden

Doug P. | 10:27 AM on November 03, 2025
meme

President Trump's interview on 60 Minutes which aired last night provided the Democrats with a dishonest talking point to replace some of their previous dishonest talking points. 

Another aspect of Trump's interview has been examined, and that is how many times the president brought up Joe Biden in the full 70-plus minute chat with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell: 

Well, perhaps Trump's still mentioning Biden because his administration is still cleaning up the huge mess that the previous admin left behind. 

Right? "Journalists" didn't seem to want to play the "how many times did the president mention the previous president" game during Biden's years in office (or Obama for that matter). 

Biden is STILL raging on and on about Trump. 

Anything negative that happened was always George W. Bush's fault during Obama's entire eight years in the White House.

Heck, the Democrats are blaming Trump for things that happened under Biden but "journalists" didn't find this worth mocking:

That was the self-own of the century, but the country is still feeling the residual effects of the awful four years of Biden and Harris on many levels so it's entirely warranted for Trump to still be pointing that out. 

*****

