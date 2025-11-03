AND? Brian Stelter Notes Trump's Been in Office Almost a Year and Is Still Blaming Things on Biden

President Trump's interview on 60 Minutes which aired last night provided the Democrats with a dishonest talking point to replace some of their previous dishonest talking points.

Advertisement

Another aspect of Trump's interview has been examined, and that is how many times the president brought up Joe Biden in the full 70-plus minute chat with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell:

Trump brought up Biden 40+ times during the 90 minute interview with CBS. (Trump has been in office for almost a year.) pic.twitter.com/Bmu9umVT7b — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2025

Well, perhaps Trump's still mentioning Biden because his administration is still cleaning up the huge mess that the previous admin left behind.

Please go back and count how many times Biden mentioned Trump. https://t.co/xZznMytt6l — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 3, 2025

Right? "Journalists" didn't seem to want to play the "how many times did the president mention the previous president" game during Biden's years in office (or Obama for that matter).

Biden kept bringing up Trump for his entire term. — 🇺🇲Just Joe🇺🇸 (@JoeAmerica_) November 3, 2025

Biden is STILL raging on and on about Trump.

0bama blamed Bush for 8 freaking years! But I suppose you don't remember that? — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) November 3, 2025

Anything negative that happened was always George W. Bush's fault during Obama's entire eight years in the White House.

Heck, the Democrats are blaming Trump for things that happened under Biden but "journalists" didn't find this worth mocking:

That was the self-own of the century, but the country is still feeling the residual effects of the awful four years of Biden and Harris on many levels so it's entirely warranted for Trump to still be pointing that out.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!