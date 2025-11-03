Accuracy Flashback Required After New CNN Poll on Trump Approval and Midterm Projections Invigorates Dems

Lavern Spicer Goes NUCLEAR in Dear Obama Letter After He Made UGLY Digs...
Doug P. | 1:50 PM on November 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's a new CNN poll going around that has the Democrats a little excited, though not quite as much as the hysterically inaccurate Ann Selzer numbers about Harris winning Iowa one year ago that at least temporarily gave Rachel Maddow renewed confidence just ahead of her massive letdown.

The latest CNN poll making the rounds is about President Trump's approval/disapproval and the midterm outlook for the Republicans. Here it is: 

That poll comes with a "grain of salt" alert considering what we saw last November compared to CNN's final polling data: 

There were a few media polls that for some totally coincidental reason seems to lean heavier toward the Democrats side. 

That could be!

