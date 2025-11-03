Accuracy Flashback Required After New CNN Poll on Trump Approval and Midterm Projections Invigorates Dems

There's a new CNN poll going around that has the Democrats a little excited, though not quite as much as the hysterically inaccurate Ann Selzer numbers about Harris winning Iowa one year ago that at least temporarily gave Rachel Maddow renewed confidence just ahead of her massive letdown.

The latest CNN poll making the rounds is about President Trump's approval/disapproval and the midterm outlook for the Republicans. Here it is:

New - Trump approval poll



🟤 Disapprove 63% (+26)

🟢 Approve 37%



Last poll - Disapprove +16



Generic Ballot

🔵 Democrats 47%

🔴 Republicans 42%



CNN #B - A - 10/30 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2025

That poll comes with a "grain of salt" alert considering what we saw last November compared to CNN's final polling data:

A sense of how CNN/SRSS did one year ago:



🔵 Wisconsin: Harris +6

🔵 Michigan: Harris +5

🔵 North Carolina: Harris +1



Actual margins:



🔴 WI: Trump +1

🔴 MI: Trump +1

🔴 NC: Trump +3 https://t.co/Z7U3u1zbLv — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) November 3, 2025

There were a few media polls that for some totally coincidental reason seems to lean heavier toward the Democrats side.

MSM polls have always gotten it wrong on Trump. — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) November 3, 2025

They keep polling the CNN staff. — 🇺🇸L🇺🇸 (@ItWillBeOk24) November 3, 2025

That could be!

