Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown

The Schumer shutdown continues, and instead of placing the blame where it belongs -- with Senate Democrats -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi went on another maniacal rant about President Trump being bad for children (we'll get to that projection in a minute) during an interview this week. The meltdown ramped up a notch when the president was shown on the screen.

We half expected to hear Pelosi's unhinged harangue to be interrupted by a nurse on a speaker in the background saying "medication time." Watch the triggering:

🚨NEW: Nancy Pelosi gets *TRIGGERED* by seeing Trump on screen during interview🤣



"He is the worst president for children — there he is walking. The worst — hi (*waves*) — the worst president for anybody, any president in our history."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/m9qvX3aMEK — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 1, 2025

Pelosi's reaction looked familiar...

Like a demon seeing a crucifix — Christian Hannesson (@channesson32) November 1, 2025

No kidding.

"Trump's bad for the children" says the proud recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger Award.

The only way Pelosi's going to help children is if she shares some hot stock tips with their parents.

Funny how she hates him more and more the more he talks about investigating her stock buying scheme — BlackKnight (@antace33) November 1, 2025

Don't worry, Nancy, Trump will be out of office in ::checks notes:: three years.

Pass the popcorn!

