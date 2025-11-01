Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown

'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-S...
Doug P. | 1:45 PM on November 01, 2025
AngieArtist

The Schumer shutdown continues, and instead of placing the blame where it belongs -- with Senate Democrats -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi went on another maniacal rant about President Trump being bad for children (we'll get to that projection in a minute) during an interview this week. The meltdown ramped up a notch when the president was shown on the screen.

We half expected to hear Pelosi's unhinged harangue to be interrupted by a nurse on a speaker in the background saying "medication time." Watch the triggering: 

Pelosi's reaction looked familiar...

No kidding.

"Trump's bad for the children" says the proud recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger Award. 

The only way Pelosi's going to help children is if she shares some hot stock tips with their parents. 

Don't worry, Nancy, Trump will be out of office in ::checks notes:: three years. 

Pass the popcorn!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

