On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on November 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

The New York City mayoral election is coming up on Tuesday, and unless something changes there's a very good chance that democratic socialist and anti-capitalist Zohran Mamdani will be the Big Apple's next mayor. This is from Quinnipiac: 

In the final days of the race to become New York City's next mayor, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani leads with 43 percent support among likely voters, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo receives 33 percent support, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa receives 14 percent support, while 6 percent are undecided and 3 percent refuse to respond, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University New York City poll of likely voters released today.

This compares to Quinnipiac University's October 9 poll when Mamdani received 46 percent support among likely voters, Cuomo received 33 percent support, Sliwa received 15 percent support, 3 percent were undecided, and 2 percent refused to respond.

Do those who are going to vote for Mamdani know what they might be getting themselves (and others) into? 

John Stossel posted part one of an examination of what Mamdani would like to do, and why historically all that has failed miserably when tried. Of course all we'd hear in response is "oh, but THIS time it'll be different" in response to this. Watch: 

"Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it" still rings truer than ever. 

Nailed it! Too bad it doesn't look like enough NYC voters will understand what Mamdani's policy wish list will actually end up doing. 

