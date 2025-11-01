'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire

The New York City mayoral election is coming up on Tuesday, and unless something changes there's a very good chance that democratic socialist and anti-capitalist Zohran Mamdani will be the Big Apple's next mayor. This is from Quinnipiac:

Advertisement

In the final days of the race to become New York City's next mayor, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani leads with 43 percent support among likely voters, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo receives 33 percent support, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa receives 14 percent support, while 6 percent are undecided and 3 percent refuse to respond, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University New York City poll of likely voters released today. This compares to Quinnipiac University's October 9 poll when Mamdani received 46 percent support among likely voters, Cuomo received 33 percent support, Sliwa received 15 percent support, 3 percent were undecided, and 2 percent refused to respond.

Do those who are going to vote for Mamdani know what they might be getting themselves (and others) into?

John Stossel posted part one of an examination of what Mamdani would like to do, and why historically all that has failed miserably when tried. Of course all we'd hear in response is "oh, but THIS time it'll be different" in response to this. Watch:

My home city, New York, is likely to elect a socialist Mayor Tuesday.



I don’t usually report on local politics, but I make an exception for Zohran Mamdani… because people believe his socialist dreams.



Yet what he is promising to do is so STUPID.



Here's why: pic.twitter.com/xGv55xB28o — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) November 1, 2025

"Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it" still rings truer than ever.

Nailed it! Too bad it doesn't look like enough NYC voters will understand what Mamdani's policy wish list will actually end up doing.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!