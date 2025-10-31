Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies

You've no doubt noticed that over the last few weeks some of the same Democrats who voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act (which made health care more affordable in the same way the Inflation Reduction Act reduced inflation) are now sounding the alarm about health insurance being unaffordable.

Among those Democrats is Senator Elizabeth "Dances With Identity Theft" Warren:

Some families in America are on track to pay over $22,000 more per YEAR for their health insurance.



Where are their Republican senators? pic.twitter.com/28fbA4Hvnu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

We could swear that Barack Obama and Dems like Warren "solved" this problem some 15 years ago. Was that not true, senator?

If Warren has an issue with what's become of health insurance and the premiums, perhaps she should have a chat with a certain former president who helped push this sham on America. How often did Obama lie? Grabien News' Tom Elliott counts the ways. Watch:

SUPERCUT!



Turns out everything @BarackObama said to sell ObamaCare was one big fat lie after another pic.twitter.com/tYoApJELAK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 31, 2025

Not only that, but Obama and the Dems knew exactly what they were dumping on the country:

Well, there it is!

The ACA was always a giant scam that was politically convenient over a decade ago. https://t.co/Kh2Pb11nIR — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) October 31, 2025

Now the Democrats are trying to blame Republicans for what's happened? Shameless liars.

Never forget broken promises of Obamacare.



Democrats have shut down the government because they claim that healthcare is unaffordable and that the entire system is about to collapse. In other words, everything they said about Obamacare was a lie. https://t.co/jyqmsANsNQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 31, 2025

Those were such huge lies that even some fact-checkers couldn't look the other way:

You KNEW it was bad when Obama lost PolitiFact.

