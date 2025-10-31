Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies

Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on October 31, 2025
Screenshotted meme

You've no doubt noticed that over the last few weeks some of the same Democrats who voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act (which made health care more affordable in the same way the Inflation Reduction Act reduced inflation) are now sounding the alarm about health insurance being unaffordable.

Among those Democrats is Senator Elizabeth "Dances With Identity Theft" Warren: 

We could swear that Barack Obama and Dems like Warren "solved" this problem some 15 years ago. Was that not true, senator?

If Warren has an issue with what's become of health insurance and the premiums, perhaps she should have a chat with a certain former president who helped push this sham on America. How often did Obama lie? Grabien News' Tom Elliott counts the ways. Watch: 

Not only that, but Obama and the Dems knew exactly what they were dumping on the country:

Well, there it is!

Now the Democrats are trying to blame Republicans for what's happened? Shameless liars. 

Those were such huge lies that even some fact-checkers couldn't look the other way:

 You KNEW it was bad when Obama lost PolitiFact.

*****

