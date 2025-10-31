James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire' Lunacy About Trump

Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Vi...
Doug P. | 11:49 AM on October 31, 2025
Meme screenshot

Sometimes Gavin Newsom has to force himself to forget that he's Gavin Newsom. One recent example came when the governor who had a restaurant opened up for him and some pals while everybody else had been ordered to shut down had the audacity to say that Trump thinks he's a King. 

Newsom was back with more projection this week when he said the following about President Trump:

“I really am scared to death about what’s going on in this country. I really believe it is Code Red. It’s five-alarm fire. It’s breaking every hour of every day. We won’t have a country. We won’t have an election that’s fair and free if we don’t stand up”

Holy lack of self-awareness, Batman!

James Woods as always called out Newsom in his own way: 

Unfortunately Newsom doesn't seem to be intent on ever piping down (or concerning himself with what's going on in his own state for that matter). 

Doesn't Newsom have a train to build? Wait, never mind.

