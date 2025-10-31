James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire' Lunacy About Trump

Sometimes Gavin Newsom has to force himself to forget that he's Gavin Newsom. One recent example came when the governor who had a restaurant opened up for him and some pals while everybody else had been ordered to shut down had the audacity to say that Trump thinks he's a King.

Advertisement

Newsom was back with more projection this week when he said the following about President Trump:

Gavin Newsom: “I really am scared to death about what’s going on in this country. I really believe it is Code Red. It’s five-alarm fire. It’s breaking every hour of every day. We won’t have a country. We won’t have an election that’s fair and free if we don’t stand up” pic.twitter.com/Zprb4IomBD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 30, 2025

“I really am scared to death about what’s going on in this country. I really believe it is Code Red. It’s five-alarm fire. It’s breaking every hour of every day. We won’t have a country. We won’t have an election that’s fair and free if we don’t stand up”

Holy lack of self-awareness, Batman!

James Woods as always called out Newsom in his own way:

Here’s a tip, Slick. You of all people would be wise not to use fire metaphors in your bullshit rambling. The last “five alarm fire” in California destroyed 16,000 homes and killed 29 people. Thanks solely to you, the commie mayor you support, and your idiot policies.



Pipe down. https://t.co/EuNhDro5rJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 31, 2025

Unfortunately Newsom doesn't seem to be intent on ever piping down (or concerning himself with what's going on in his own state for that matter).

Doesn't Newsom have a train to build? Wait, never mind.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!