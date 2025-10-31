'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown Goes All Kinds of Wrong

Even though Nancy Pelosi is 85 years old, her stamina for lying continues to be impressive. Most recently the Rep from California claimed that the "No Kings" protests were spontaneous, organic and apolitical. Pelosi managed to fit three lies into a single sentence, which is quite impressive and might even tie a congressional Democrat record.

But soon after that Pelosi went back for more by trying to blame House Republicans for the ongoing Schumer shutdown:

House Republicans have been missing for a month while public servants work without pay, health care premiums surge and working families suffer.



It’s time for them to come back to Washington and do the job they were elected to do. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 31, 2025

Pelosi's already got a decent ratio on that one, but the Dem attempts to distract from the real reason the government is still shut down and federal employees aren't getting paid are backfiring (even some labor union leaders are blasting them).

Maybe you should talk to your Democrat colleagues in the Senate who keep voting against paying federal workers. pic.twitter.com/epK9f7Z2is — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 31, 2025

Call Chuck Schumer if you want the government shutdown to end, Nancy!

You voted against funding the government and SNAP benefits. pic.twitter.com/kxVdEO66ZA — House Committee on Agriculture (@HouseAgGOP) October 31, 2025

I know you’re old and maybe you have forgot, but we need 60 votes to open the government and your Democrat counterparts have voted against it every time. pic.twitter.com/wty0TIq8xM — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) October 31, 2025

Democrats have voted 14 times in favor of prolonging the shutdown. There is no disputing that fact. — Waterman𝕏 (@gr8t76) October 31, 2025

And yet the Dems keep trying to dispute that fact.

Are you drinking this am??? Chuck Schumer shut the government down a month ago, dumb dumb. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 31, 2025

We're afraid to know the answer to that question.

