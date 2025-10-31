VIP
'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown Goes All Kinds of Wrong

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on October 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Even though Nancy Pelosi is 85 years old, her stamina for lying continues to be impressive. Most recently the Rep from California claimed that the "No Kings" protests were spontaneous, organic and apolitical. Pelosi managed to fit three lies into a single sentence, which is quite impressive and might even tie a congressional Democrat record. 

Advertisement

But soon after that Pelosi went back for more by trying to blame House Republicans for the ongoing Schumer shutdown:

Pelosi's already got a decent ratio on that one, but the Dem attempts to distract from the real reason the government is still shut down and federal employees aren't getting paid are backfiring (even some labor union leaders are blasting them). 

Call Chuck Schumer if you want the government shutdown to end, Nancy!

Advertisement

And yet the Dems keep trying to dispute that fact. 

We're afraid to know the answer to that question. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

