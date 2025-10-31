Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court Order to Feed the Hungry'

VIP
Doug P. | 4:31 PM on October 31, 2025

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but a federal judge (actually now two judges) has stepped in and said SNAP funds must be sent out during the shutdown:

As Amy Curtis pointed out over at Townhall, there might be a problem with that and it's likely to be appealed. 

More from Fox News:

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to continue to fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown, delivering near-term relief to roughly 42 million Americans who received the aid just hours before the funding was slated to dry up. 

The emergency order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the Trump administration must resume SNAP benefits, which were slated to expire Nov. 1, ruling that plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit are likely to succeed on their claims that the suspension of the benefits is unlawful. She ordered the government to provide the court no later than Monday, Nov. 3, with additional details on how it plans to keep the program funded, and whether the appropriated benefits must be distributed in full or in part.

In the meantime, Democrat Sen. Tina Smith had this to say about the judge's order: 

Really? What about the Dems' "leverage"

The Senate Dems could regain funding for everything but they obviously don't want to. 

If Smith is so concerned about SNAP funding she should have a chat with Chuck Schumer. 

We'll have to wait and see if a judge will do this:

Right? We're not holding our breath for that one though. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

