Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court Order to Feed the Hungry'

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but a federal judge (actually now two judges) has stepped in and said SNAP funds must be sent out during the shutdown:

BOSTON (AP) — Judges order the federal government to use contingency funds for SNAP food aid payments during the shutdown. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 31, 2025

As Amy Curtis pointed out over at Townhall, there might be a problem with that and it's likely to be appealed.

More from Fox News:

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to continue to fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown, delivering near-term relief to roughly 42 million Americans who received the aid just hours before the funding was slated to dry up. The emergency order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the Trump administration must resume SNAP benefits, which were slated to expire Nov. 1, ruling that plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit are likely to succeed on their claims that the suspension of the benefits is unlawful. She ordered the government to provide the court no later than Monday, Nov. 3, with additional details on how it plans to keep the program funded, and whether the appropriated benefits must be distributed in full or in part.

In the meantime, Democrat Sen. Tina Smith had this to say about the judge's order:

Shouldn’t take a court order to tell you to feed the hungry. https://t.co/zLWoK2Up56 — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) October 31, 2025

Really? What about the Dems' "leverage"?

The Senate Dems could regain funding for everything but they obviously don't want to.

It shouldn’t take you 14 times to pass a clean CR. — Shanna ❤️🇺🇸🏊‍♀️ (@Emily_lvs1) October 31, 2025

If Smith is so concerned about SNAP funding she should have a chat with Chuck Schumer.

We'll have to wait and see if a judge will do this:

If we're playing this goofy game where judges can declare national emergencies and direct funding, where's the judge ordering Democrats to end the shutdown and fund the entire government? https://t.co/8xTjoRzeuY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 31, 2025

Right? We're not holding our breath for that one though.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

