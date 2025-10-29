Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’...
Julie Kelly Has More on Lengths Biden-Era DOJ and FBI Went to Stop Trump and His Supporters

Doug P. | 2:37 PM on October 29, 2025
During the Biden-Harris-Autopen years (not necessarily in that order) a concerted effort at the DOJ and FBI at the time was taking place to bring down both Donald Trump and his supporters in a desperate attempt to stop MAGA from ever getting back into the White House. Those efforts backfired and failed, and we're just now starting to learn how expansive the anti-Trump lawfare efforts were.

Earlier we covered new information from the House Judiciary Republicans and Kash Patel about the extent of which the FBI was involved during the Biden administration: 

How expansive was the effort to stop Trump and his supporters?

Julie Kelly adds some more context to just how many FBI field offices were involved: 

And that's not even a complete list? Yikes.

The full post from @julie_kelly2:

This is only a partial list of the FBI offices involved in the investigations into the president and his supporters. 

Also KEEP IN MIND--all 56 field offices also were involved in rounding up US citizens for their participation in the events of Jan 6. 

In other words--the Garland/Monaco DOJ and Chris Wray FBI did LITTLE ELSE for four years besides use their immense, unaccountable, unchecked power to try to destroy President Trump and the entire MAGA movement. 

Hard to see how the FBI is at all salvageable despite the best intentions of new leadership. 

Transparency is greatly appreciated, firings are a good first step--but the rot is too deep and too wide.

Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up
Warren Squire
The DOJ and FBI under Garland and Wray during the Biden years had a job to do and it looks like they ran with it. 

The Left's attacks on Trump have always been 100 percent pure projection. 

Stay tuned. 

