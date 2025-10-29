Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the 'Backfired BADLY' Hall of Fame

Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

After four years of Joe Biden in the White House joining the Democrats in calling Trump and the Republicans Nazi racist scum, the Left's lectures about "unity" fail to resonate for some reason. But during the 2024 election season, then President Biden delivered a remark about Donald Trump's supporters that might be one of the biggest political backfires of all time.

This comment a year ago led to a fantastic optic for Trump in the days leading up to an election that saw the Dem nominee Kamala Harris get trounced: 

The Republicans should have sent Joe a gift for that (maybe a small check made out to "The Big Guy"). Biden apparently learned nothing from Hillary Clinton's previous "deplorables" backfire, but then again, Joe probably wasn't a big Harris fan at that time. 

Between that and Trump's day working at McDonald's as a way to mock Harris' claim to once have worked there, it was political campaign genius. The irony is that Biden's comment culminated in Trump taking out the trash on Election Day: 

That's how the Dems operate, and they couldn't be more predictable. 

*****

