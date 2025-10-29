Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the 'Backfired BADLY' Hall of Fame

After four years of Joe Biden in the White House joining the Democrats in calling Trump and the Republicans Nazi racist scum, the Left's lectures about "unity" fail to resonate for some reason. But during the 2024 election season, then President Biden delivered a remark about Donald Trump's supporters that might be one of the biggest political backfires of all time.

This comment a year ago led to a fantastic optic for Trump in the days leading up to an election that saw the Dem nominee Kamala Harris get trounced:

One year ago today, Joe Biden called the millions of Americans who support President Trump "garbage." pic.twitter.com/0J03W2p4Ag — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2025

The Republicans should have sent Joe a gift for that (maybe a small check made out to "The Big Guy"). Biden apparently learned nothing from Hillary Clinton's previous "deplorables" backfire, but then again, Joe probably wasn't a big Harris fan at that time.

His garbage comment turned out to be a devastating blow to his campaign, as it unleashed a torrent of Garbage Truck Memes. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) October 29, 2025

Between that and Trump's day working at McDonald's as a way to mock Harris' claim to once have worked there, it was political campaign genius. The irony is that Biden's comment culminated in Trump taking out the trash on Election Day:

On November 5th, President Trump took out the actual garbage of this country.. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 29, 2025

Isn’t it ironic how every name they call the right are actually what the Dems are? https://t.co/aDpznjzWh0 — Kristy 🐶 (@CaniacKristy) October 29, 2025

That's how the Dems operate, and they couldn't be more predictable.

