WH Lets Chuck Schumer Know Nobody's Buying His Blame Game (and Uses CNN and Michael Scott to Do It)

Doug P. | 10:12 AM on October 22, 2025
imgflip

As we told you yesterday, CNN had some bad news for Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and the rest of the Democrats who are trying to put the government shutdown blame on Trump and the Republicans: 

Right on cue, the White House account added their own special touch to that story and hopefully Chuck Schumer gets a chance to see it: 

OOF! Just own it, Chuck (he has no intention of doing so). 


The Democrats' attempt to pin the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans has been another gigantic backfire and its obviously causing some party infighting. 

*****

