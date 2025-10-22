WH Lets Chuck Schumer Know Nobody's Buying His Blame Game (and Uses CNN and Michael Scott to Do It)

As we told you yesterday, CNN had some bad news for Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and the rest of the Democrats who are trying to put the government shutdown blame on Trump and the Republicans:

This shutdown is a different world for Trump than the 2018-19 shutdown. He's in a much better spot.



His net approval is up slightly during this shutdown vs. dropping during 2018-19.



Why? The % who blame him a great deal for the shutdown is down significantly now vs. 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/WHEqHaqo4M — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 20, 2025

Right on cue, the White House account added their own special touch to that story and hopefully Chuck Schumer gets a chance to see it:

Someone check on the Democrats' "fearless leader" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r6WdZzzVLq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

OOF! Just own it, Chuck (he has no intention of doing so).

Not looking too good for Chuck. https://t.co/4LYSwnhEp6 — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) October 21, 2025

Schumer’s own party seems to be quietly revolting. But they’re being prevented from doing the right thing by their extremists.



In fact, it seems that the Democrats have abdicated their power to their violent crazies & are afraid. pic.twitter.com/VqdkcHZcST — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 22, 2025





The Democrats' attempt to pin the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans has been another gigantic backfire and its obviously causing some party infighting.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

