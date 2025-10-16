'What's the Definition of Insanity?' CNN Tries Another Subscription Service (Logo Suggestions Incoming!)

Remember CNN+? It's possible that those who are still at CNN and were around at that time don't recall what happened, because their initial subscription service had the life span of an average housefly:

CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch, a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers. It had started March 29, shortly before CNN was taken over by new corporate parents. The new leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery quickly let it be known they considered CNN+ an ill-conceived idea. The subscription-based service will be shut down at the end of April. Executives said some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

Not content with having only one embarrassing fail in the last few years, CNN's reportedly going back for more:

New: CNN’s new streaming service launches on Oct. 28, per internal meeting — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 16, 2025

CNN might save a little money because a logo has already been developed for them:

Perfect! Just call it...

It totally works.

LOL.

People don’t watch CNN for free? How exactly is this supposed to work? People pay so they don’t have to watch it? https://t.co/q4Dg8xLFa2 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 16, 2025

"Pay us and we'll make sure it's not on when you're at the airport" might be a more effective pitch for CNN++.

What's the definition of insanity? — Scott G (@SkidWillie) October 16, 2025

They had more viewers when they attempted this and failed the first time https://t.co/hQUU4YwQBp — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 16, 2025

Is it possible this effort could go down in flames in even more epic fashion than CNN+? Stay tuned.

*****

