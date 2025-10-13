Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated...
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...

'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He COULD Have Given Him

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on October 13, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

President Trump was in Jerusalem earlier today to deliver a speech as Hamas released 20 surviving hostages who had been held for more than two years. Congressional Democrats who do post about the peace agreement are mostly omitting mention of the president who brokered the deal, because their TDS forbids even one day of not being hyper partisan loons. 

After leaving Israel, Trump went to Egypt where he met with other world leaders and signed the peace agreement: 

It was a solemn and somber day, but there were some lighter moments. 

When Justin Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada, Trump would occasionally remark about making that country the 51st U.S. state. That was still on Trump's mind today. A hot mic caught Trump explaining to new Canadian PM Mark Carney what title he could have used in reference to him. Watch and listen: 

Grateful Calvin
It seems Canada is still its own country -- at least for now. 

Perhaps Trump thinks Carney is a slight upgrade from Trudeau!

What a Monday. 

*****

