'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He COULD Have Given Him

President Trump was in Jerusalem earlier today to deliver a speech as Hamas released 20 surviving hostages who had been held for more than two years. Congressional Democrats who do post about the peace agreement are mostly omitting mention of the president who brokered the deal, because their TDS forbids even one day of not being hyper partisan loons.

Advertisement

After leaving Israel, Trump went to Egypt where he met with other world leaders and signed the peace agreement:

NEW: President Trump signs historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/BZ4ubT83Fj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2025

It was a solemn and somber day, but there were some lighter moments.

When Justin Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada, Trump would occasionally remark about making that country the 51st U.S. state. That was still on Trump's mind today. A hot mic caught Trump explaining to new Canadian PM Mark Carney what title he could have used in reference to him. Watch and listen:

🚨 LMAO! HOT MIC catches hilarious interaction between President Trump and Canada PM Carney



CARNEY: "I'm glad you upgraded me to 'president!'"



TRUMP: "Oh, did I say president? At least I didn't say GOVERNOR 😎"



Canada is never living down the 51st state talk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/97hsMqDoUl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

It seems Canada is still its own country -- at least for now.

Gotta love hot mics 🤣



CANADIAN CARNEY: "I'm glad you upgraded me to 'president!'"



TRUMP: "Oh, did I say president? At least I didn't say governor" 😂 pic.twitter.com/LrJgJbW0JR — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 13, 2025

Perhaps Trump thinks Carney is a slight upgrade from Trudeau!

What a Monday.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!