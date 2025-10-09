VIP
Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Explain Why the Peace Deal Wasn't Doable Under Biden ('When You've Lost CNN')

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on October 09, 2025

Yesterday as you know President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of his peace plan. 

On MSNBC, host Chris Hayes and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna tried to at least partly credit Joe Biden for the peace deal while claiming that Trump probably only brokered it for a Nobel Peace Prize. The pair then went on to basically diminish the meaning of the Peace Prize just in case Trump should be awarded one. 

However, it was a slightly different story on CNN. Things got a little awkward when Abby Phillip asked Dem Rep. Dan Goldman why the peace plan didn't develop when Biden was in office. After some spin, Goldman ultimately had to admit that it was Trump who got this done and he couldn't find a way around it. Watch: 

Unfortunately for Goldman he's even lost CNN on this one. 

"The dynamic changed," meaning President Autopen left office and the new dynamic, President Trump, entered the White House again. It's that simple. 

Goldman certainly looked a little cornered during that segment.

Enjoy it while it lasts. 

