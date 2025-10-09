Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Explain Why the Peace Deal Wasn't Doable Under Biden ('When You've Lost CNN')

Yesterday as you know President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of his peace plan.

On MSNBC, host Chris Hayes and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna tried to at least partly credit Joe Biden for the peace deal while claiming that Trump probably only brokered it for a Nobel Peace Prize. The pair then went on to basically diminish the meaning of the Peace Prize just in case Trump should be awarded one.

However, it was a slightly different story on CNN. Things got a little awkward when Abby Phillip asked Dem Rep. Dan Goldman why the peace plan didn't develop when Biden was in office. After some spin, Goldman ultimately had to admit that it was Trump who got this done and he couldn't find a way around it. Watch:

Even CNN can't spin this story about Trump.



Abby Phillip asks Dan Goldman: "Why was this not doable under President Biden?"pic.twitter.com/r86iPghH0k — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 9, 2025

Unfortunately for Goldman he's even lost CNN on this one.

ABBY PHILLIP: "Why was this not doable under President Biden?"



ABBY PHILLIP: "By saying that it's sort of an acknowledgment Trump has changed that dynamic."



Abby Phillip is surprisingly defending President Trump's peace through strength foreign policy on CNN tonight. pic.twitter.com/YZcJBtR0AA — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 9, 2025

"The dynamic changed," meaning President Autopen left office and the new dynamic, President Trump, entered the White House again. It's that simple.

Goldman started to say "I don't know how (Trump did it)", but he caught himself because he realized what he was saying. — John Galt (@Faakew2) October 9, 2025

Goldman certainly looked a little cornered during that segment.

Wow. Did I hear this correctly? CNN just gave Trump credit for something he did? https://t.co/xjRMdcvdhy — deb dibenedetto (@DibenedettoDeb) October 9, 2025

Enjoy it while it lasts.

