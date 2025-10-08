Jonathan Turley Spots Major Irony In Start Date of James Comey's Trial

As we told you earlier, a number of supporters (a very low number) showed up outside the Virginia courthouse where former FBI Director James Comey was arraigned.

A trial date was set for January, and Jonathan Turley found the start date to be fitting:

Comey's two-day trial date was just set of January 5th in Alexandria Virginia. It is an ironic choice since that is the anniversary of the critical controversial meeting of Comey with President Obama and others on laying the foundation for the Russian conspiracy investigation. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 8, 2025

The "election interference" call was definitely coming from inside the Democrats' house, at which point they tried to project it all onto Trump.

...The Obama Administration did not like the prior report dismissing the Russian allegations and any impact on the election. A new report was quickly prepared in the final days of the Obama Administration. That ICA report has been widely criticized as fueling false claims... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 8, 2025

...Now on the ten-year anniversary of that infamous meeting, Comey is scheduled to appear in court to answer for two federal charges related to alleged false statements connected to leaks from the FBI. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 8, 2025

Many are skeptical that Comey will actually be found guilty considering where the trial is located, but we'll see. Also we're not holding our breath on a mugshot.

Feds do not provide mugshots but a perp walk would have been nice. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 8, 2025

We have a sneaky suspicion this arraignment would have looked far different if the person being charged was somebody in Trump's orbit.

presumably set at this time so that he'll be acquitted on J6 — 🇺🇸 Afterseven (@Afterseven) October 8, 2025

Oh, just imagine the Dem reaction.

