Jonathan Turley Spots Major Irony In Start Date of James Comey's Trial

Doug P. | 1:34 PM on October 08, 2025
As we told you earlier, a number of supporters (a very low number) showed up outside the Virginia courthouse where former FBI Director James Comey was arraigned. 

A trial date was set for January, and Jonathan Turley found the start date to be fitting:

The "election interference" call was definitely coming from inside the Democrats' house, at which point they tried to project it all onto Trump. 

Many are skeptical that Comey will actually be found guilty considering where the trial is located, but we'll see. Also we're not holding our breath on a mugshot.

We have a sneaky suspicion this arraignment would have looked far different if the person being charged was somebody in Trump's orbit. 

Oh, just imagine the Dem reaction. 

