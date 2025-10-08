Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...

Dem Sen. Merkley Suggests Trump's DOJ/FBI Staged Portland Riots to Justify Federal Involvement

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on October 08, 2025
ImgFlip

We seem to have stumbled upon a fresh strategy from Democrats who are angry that the Trump administration is taking action against their top priorities, which are of course illegal aliens and other criminals in some American cities. 

The strategy? Pretend the problem has been manufactured in order to justify the federal government getting involved. 

First off here's a reminder that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was in Portland yesterday and had a meeting with the city's police chief who has been unhelpful -- to say the least -- about protecting ICE officers and buildings in that city. The chief had clearly been sent a message: 

Up next, Sen. Jeff Merkley showed that the Democrats are now just going to pretend there's not really a problem and that the scene is being staged so Trump can take over Portland, or something: 

Yeah, everybody knows that until now nothing like that has ever happened before in ::checks notes:: Portland.

Hey, would the Democrats who said Obamacare would save us money and that Biden was sharp as a tack lie to us again

No kidding! Maybe Illinois Gov. Pritzker will pick up on that and claim that nothing's really happening in Chicago and that Team Trump is causing it all to happen. 

*****

