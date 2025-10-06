Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s...
BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Chicago Police Units Abandon ICE?! This Leaked Dispatch Call Will Shock You.
'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's...
And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Her...
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated...
Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!

Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote for Kamala Harris Is Being Revisited

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on October 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Anybody who based their vote on dire warnings from "science guy" Bill Nye should automatically be disqualified from being able to participate in future elections. But just ahead of last year's election Nye was expecting all of us to put our concerns about the economy, border security, crime and the illegal alien invasion President Autopen and VP Harris allowed aside in order to stop hurricanes. Vote for Kamala Harris if you want these storms to stop, according to Nye a month before the election last year

Advertisement

Nye no doubt voted for Harris and Walz, so maybe he's patting himself on the back for helping bring about what's happened so far during hurricane season. Or actually what hasn't happened yet: 

The guy lefties call a "climate denier" Donald Trump is in office now which means the number of hurricanes in September went way up.

Wait, no it didn't:

For the first time in a decade, the Atlantic season didn’t have a hurricane that made landfall into the United States as of September’s end. Just two months, or around 25%, remain in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, but experts are warning individuals and businesses to keep their guard up. 

Hurricane Erin and Hurricane Imelda each impacted the United States to some degree, but neither made landfall into the country, per AccuWeather.

Of course, perhaps the absence of a hurricane in September this year is precisely because of all the votes Kamala Harris received. You never know!

Recommended

'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The "science" doesn't lie!

As usual though, we expect the absence of hurricanes, which are caused by man-made climate change, to be attributed to -- you guessed it -- man-made climate change. Either way Bernie Sanders and AOC will see no reason that a few trillion more dollars need to be spent. 

That won't stop the lib networks from having him on presented as an "expert" in the future. If we all haven't died from climate change, of course. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Aaron Walker
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s House Explosion on MAGA
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Will Tolerate No Threats By Woke Idiots': Harmeet Dhillon HAMMERS Gavin Newsom's Staff Grateful Calvin
Advertisement