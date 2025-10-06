Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote for Kamala Harris Is Being Revisited

Anybody who based their vote on dire warnings from "science guy" Bill Nye should automatically be disqualified from being able to participate in future elections. But just ahead of last year's election Nye was expecting all of us to put our concerns about the economy, border security, crime and the illegal alien invasion President Autopen and VP Harris allowed aside in order to stop hurricanes. Vote for Kamala Harris if you want these storms to stop, according to Nye a month before the election last year:

MSNBC brought on "hurricane expert" Bill Nye to provide analysis on Hurricane Milton.



His message on how to stop hurricanes: Vote for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/84NaPNc6MH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 8, 2024

Nye no doubt voted for Harris and Walz, so maybe he's patting himself on the back for helping bring about what's happened so far during hurricane season. Or actually what hasn't happened yet:

Last year, Bill Nye the Science Guy said the best way to stop hurricanes was to vote for Kamala Harris.



This year, the United States marked its first hurricane-free September in a decade.



Moral of the story? Stop listening to climate alarmists. pic.twitter.com/GUlxcTewD4 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 6, 2025

The guy lefties call a "climate denier" Donald Trump is in office now which means the number of hurricanes in September went way up.

Wait, no it didn't:

For the first time in a decade, the Atlantic season didn’t have a hurricane that made landfall into the United States as of September’s end. Just two months, or around 25%, remain in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, but experts are warning individuals and businesses to keep their guard up. Hurricane Erin and Hurricane Imelda each impacted the United States to some degree, but neither made landfall into the country, per AccuWeather.

Of course, perhaps the absence of a hurricane in September this year is precisely because of all the votes Kamala Harris received. You never know!

Wow, 75 million people voted for Kamala Harris and it worked. https://t.co/81ULOUaLAH — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) October 6, 2025

The "science" doesn't lie!

As usual though, we expect the absence of hurricanes, which are caused by man-made climate change, to be attributed to -- you guessed it -- man-made climate change. Either way Bernie Sanders and AOC will see no reason that a few trillion more dollars need to be spent.

Also Bill Nye is not a science guy https://t.co/5VMDnP3Hgl — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 6, 2025

That won't stop the lib networks from having him on presented as an "expert" in the future. If we all haven't died from climate change, of course.

