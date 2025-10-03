Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About...
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking...
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
Legacy Media Is Dead, but Journalism Is Alive and Well — and Under...
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smi...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History
FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against...
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want...
VIP
NBC News Re-Litigates Shooting of Illegal Who Dragged ICE Agent With His Car

'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's In Cognitive Decline

Doug P. | 9:41 AM on October 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

You've probably noticed that one of the many Democrat strategies to counter the Republicans, especially now that we're in the midst of the Schumer shutdown, has been to take everything that was obvious about Joe Biden when he and the autopen were in office and project it onto President Trump. 

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean did that very thing yet again during an interview on CNN, all while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump from office (for some reason a number of Dems would like to make JD Vance the president). Watch: 

And yet she was just fine with the performance of President Autopen last year. 

Astonishing but not that surprising.

Incurable TDS for years and years will do that to a person. 

Recommended

¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is the same Dem congresswoman who did some major pearl clutching back when Pam Bondi reminded her what she said about Biden's cognitive state: 

Now of course Rep. Dean is projecting all that onto Trump. They're so predictable. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.=

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido
Sam J.
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk
justmindy
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0
justmindy
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido Sam J.
Advertisement