'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's In Cognitive Decline

You've probably noticed that one of the many Democrat strategies to counter the Republicans, especially now that we're in the midst of the Schumer shutdown, has been to take everything that was obvious about Joe Biden when he and the autopen were in office and project it onto President Trump.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean did that very thing yet again during an interview on CNN, all while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump from office (for some reason a number of Dems would like to make JD Vance the president). Watch:

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) just went on CNN and claimed that Donald Trump is "aging" and in cognitive decline.



Last year, after the first debate, she said Biden was "well-spirited" and "just fine." pic.twitter.com/X5eavdPVG3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2025

And yet she was just fine with the performance of President Autopen last year.

Astonishing but not that surprising.

She looks like she’s aged way more in the last year than President Trump has in the last decade. Misery will do that — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) October 3, 2025

Incurable TDS for years and years will do that to a person.

This is the same Dem congresswoman who did some major pearl clutching back when Pam Bondi reminded her what she said about Biden's cognitive state:

AG Bondi calls out Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) to her face for being incompetent:



“You want to talk about incompetence, you’re the one that said Joe Biden on PBS was competent. You had to retract those words. Don’t talk, don’t insult me publicly.”



Show Dem lawmakers NO respect! pic.twitter.com/Rcx5l0mPKS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2025

Now of course Rep. Dean is projecting all that onto Trump. They're so predictable.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.=

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!