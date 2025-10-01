Dem Talking Point Status: NUKED! JD Vance Destroys Dems' Denials About Illegal Aliens and Health Care

We're now over 12 hours into the Schumer shutdown and the Democrats are in full spin mode to counter what Republicans are saying about Chuck Schumer's spending bill demands.

Here's what was posted to Chuck Schumer's X account today:

Let me be perfectly clear: Undocumented people CANNOT AND WILL NOT receive ACA premium tax credits BY LAW. PERIOD.



This is a LIE from Republicans to divert attention from their shutdown. Republicans are refusing to lower healthcare costs for the American people. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 1, 2025

The Dems have proven over and over these past few years that their top priority is illegal aliens and we're supposed to believe Schumer's spin on that (not to mention how it was framed)?

Vance was on Fox News this morning and offered a great explanation that shows the Democrats are lying... again:

Democrats spent years giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens and, as promised, President Trump put a stop to it.



Now, Senate Democrats are shutting down the government and holding the economy hostage because they want to reinstate those benefits for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/aqXJJFW4yL — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 1, 2025

Vance then introduced Chuck Schumer to Chuck Schumer:

Chuck Schumer once recognized that it was disastrous to give illegal aliens rewards for breaking the law.



Now he wants to shut down the government unless we…reward illegal aliens for breaking the law. https://t.co/iFm9snfiQ9 — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 30, 2025

We never agree with Maxine Waters but we will at least give her points for being honest about what the Dems are really after:

This is the whole ballgame on the government shutdown. Democrat Maxine Waters just admitted they want to fund healthcare for illegals which Dems are never supposed to actually admit on camera. Any shutdown will be rightfully hung on the Democrats now. pic.twitter.com/Lzp7noVwDO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2025

Has Hakeem Jeffries gone to Waters' office yet and asked her to stop saying the quiet part out loud?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

