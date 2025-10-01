Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He...
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name...
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on...
Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Midnight Attempt to Blame the Shutdown on Republicans Got Ratioed Into...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump...
Stephen Miller Spots a First In This 'Tough Poll for Democrats' on the...
Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them
CNN's Abby Phillip Tortures Fellow Dem Hakeem Jeffries by Forcing Him to Watch...
Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and...
‘Healthcare for EVERYBODY!’: Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's...
Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspirator...
Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer...

Dem Talking Point Status: NUKED! JD Vance Destroys Dems' Denials About Illegal Aliens and Health Care

Doug P. | 2:33 PM on October 01, 2025
Twitchy

We're now over 12 hours into the Schumer shutdown and the Democrats are in full spin mode to counter what Republicans are saying about Chuck Schumer's spending bill demands.

Advertisement

Here's what was posted to Chuck Schumer's X account today: 

The Dems have proven over and over these past few years that their top priority is illegal aliens and we're supposed to believe Schumer's spin on that (not to mention how it was framed)?

Vance was on Fox News this morning and offered a great explanation that shows the Democrats are lying... again: 

Vance then introduced Chuck Schumer to Chuck Schumer: 

Recommended

'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We never agree with Maxine Waters but we will at least give her points for being honest about what the Dems are really after:

Has Hakeem Jeffries gone to Waters' office yet and asked her to stop saying the quiet part out loud?

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line
Grateful Calvin
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name Is Still the Real Crime
justmindy
Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He Ends Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire
Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE Ask Her THIS Question?)
Doug P.
Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them
Grateful Calvin
The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line Grateful Calvin
Advertisement