Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her Was RAZOR Thin

Doug P. | 9:17 AM on September 27, 2025
AngieArtist

Kamala Harris is on a tour around the country to promote a book about her 107-day presidential campaign that went down in flames in spectacular fashion. 

However, being Harris means attempting to take advantage of the significance of the passage of time, and that allows her to hope nobody remembers how last November's election actually turned out. Harris lost the electoral vote 312 to 226 and Trump defeated her in every single swing state despite having midwestern man's man Tim Walz as a running mate. 

Harris would like everybody to believe it was a real squeaker. She actually said this earlier in the week: 

At this point maybe we should just be refreshed that Harris is at least admitting she lost. 

Harris claiming Biden dropped out too late and didn't give her enough time to campaign is nothing short of laughable.

Nobody who Harris has chosen to interview her will dare bring up the reality of what we all saw last November. 

OUCH.

And Harris even lost the "popular vote" that Dems like to talk about (which isn't really a thing in U.S. elections) by more than two million votes. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention gaslighting about the 2024 election results -- looking at you, Kamala!). 

