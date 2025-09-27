Kamala Harris Would Like Everybody to Believe Trump's Margin of Victory Over Her Was RAZOR Thin

Kamala Harris is on a tour around the country to promote a book about her 107-day presidential campaign that went down in flames in spectacular fashion.

However, being Harris means attempting to take advantage of the significance of the passage of time, and that allows her to hope nobody remembers how last November's election actually turned out. Harris lost the electoral vote 312 to 226 and Trump defeated her in every single swing state despite having midwestern man's man Tim Walz as a running mate.

Harris would like everybody to believe it was a real squeaker. She actually said this earlier in the week:

NEW: Kamala Harris appears to think she almost beat President Trump in the 2024 election, says it was the "closest presidential race in the 21st century."



"It's important to me that when history is written, that my voice be present."



Harris lost the Electoral College 312-226… pic.twitter.com/mOQ1yXnCrs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 23, 2025

At this point maybe we should just be refreshed that Harris is at least admitting she lost.

The more time she would have had, the fewer votes she would have received.



She lost because people realized how terrible a candidate she actually was. https://t.co/Lm673r1x5d — d$ (@davedollar) September 23, 2025

Harris claiming Biden dropped out too late and didn't give her enough time to campaign is nothing short of laughable.

This is a factual lie. The American media knows it's a lie. She has repeated this lie without being corrected. https://t.co/sDOfMxxw3I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2025

Nobody who Harris has chosen to interview her will dare bring up the reality of what we all saw last November.

OUCH.

This only works if you believe we elect the president by popular vote.



We do not. https://t.co/UJ8Vqhb8nR — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 27, 2025

And Harris even lost the "popular vote" that Dems like to talk about (which isn't really a thing in U.S. elections) by more than two million votes.

