Brian Stelter Notes MAGA Is Thrilled and Convinced James Comey Is 'Guilty of, Well... Something'

As you now know, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, and journo Catherine Herridge says there could even be more charges to come:

MORE TO COME @Comey



Based on my two decades covering @fbi @TheJusticeDept a thin indictment suggests a holding charge with the potential of a more complex, superseding indictment that adds more charges.



This is not only possible, but plausible in Comey's case based on the… https://t.co/6oQQbaJwuG pic.twitter.com/cZhlRrQsjF — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 26, 2025

Advertisement

Here's the rest of that post from Herridge:

This is not only possible, but plausible in Comey's case based on the recently declassified FBI leak investigations via @FBIDirectorKash codenamed "ARCTIC HAZE." The “ARCTIC HAZE” records reveal several FBI senior leaders and Columbia Law Professor Daniel Richman said they coordinated media leaks at Comey's direction. -James Rybicki - former FBI Chief of Staff James Baker - former FBI General Counsel Andrew McCabe - former Deputy Director Daniel Richman - Columbia Law Professor

FBI Director Kash Patel made it clear yesterday that we most likely haven't seen the last of the indictments.

For now the charges against Comey are lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

But you might have noticed that much of the media, not counting actual journalists like Herridge, are making the story about Trump and not caring much to detail what it is that James Comey has been accused of doing.

CNN's Brian Stelter did that very thing while downplaying the Comey indictment by pretending there's probably nothing to it:

James Comey is indicted — and MAGA media is absolutely thrilled. While legal experts seem to expect the charges to be thrown out, possibly on "vindictive prosecution" grounds, MAGA talking heads sound convinced that Comey is guilty of, well, something... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2025

We can't help but notice that many "journalists" insinuate that Comey's being wrongly prosecuted but don't seem in any rush to tell their viewers or followers exactly what the details of the charges are.

@mtaibbi rightly calls out the media, (sadly this includes you Brian based on this post), for failure to report the substance of the charges. Instead focusing on pure speculation regarding vindictive prosecution motives. In other words Brian, you are being sincerely insincere. — Chip Atkinson , America’s Barista, Clemson Tigers (@AtkinsonChip) September 26, 2025

Yeah,, we're not surprised either.

Just shameful how much this man protects Dems. https://t.co/nMgQjKNeFD — Ken (@ladderbrooklyn) September 26, 2025

Sometimes he doesn't even seem to know he's doing it. It's just instinct. But much of the field of "journalism" is like that.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!