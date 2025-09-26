HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter...
Brian Stelter Notes MAGA Is Thrilled and Convinced James Comey Is 'Guilty of, Well... Something'

Doug P. | 12:20 PM on September 26, 2025
Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

As you now know, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, and journo Catherine Herridge says there could even be more charges to come: 

Advertisement

Here's the rest of that post from Herridge: 

This is not only possible, but plausible in Comey's case based on the recently declassified FBI leak investigations via @FBIDirectorKash codenamed "ARCTIC HAZE."  The “ARCTIC HAZE” records reveal several FBI senior leaders and Columbia Law Professor Daniel Richman said they coordinated media leaks at Comey's direction.

-James Rybicki 

- former FBI Chief of Staff James Baker 

- former FBI General Counsel Andrew McCabe 

- former Deputy Director Daniel Richman 

- Columbia Law Professor

FBI Director Kash Patel made it clear yesterday that we most likely haven't seen the last of the indictments. 

For now the charges against Comey are lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. 

But you might have noticed that much of the media, not counting actual journalists like Herridge, are making the story about Trump and not caring much to detail what it is that James Comey has been accused of doing. 

CNN's Brian Stelter did that very thing while downplaying the Comey indictment by pretending there's probably nothing to it: 

We can't help but notice that many "journalists" insinuate that Comey's being wrongly prosecuted but don't seem in any rush to tell their viewers or followers exactly what the details of the charges are. 

Yeah,, we're not surprised either. 

Sometimes he doesn't even seem to know he's doing it. It's just instinct. But much of the field of "journalism" is like that. 

