Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Free Speech

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been wrapping themselves in the First Amendment ever since Jimmy Kimmel's show got temporarily suspended.

Self-awareness takes another holiday for the former president:

Former President Bill Clinton warned that he fears the United States is losing its freedom of speech after what appeared to be a reference to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension on Wednesday. Clinton gave remarks at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in honor of its 20th anniversary, where he criticized several Trump administration policies, including cuts to foreign aid and restrictions on immigration asylum claims. Though he did not mention Trump or Kimmel by name, Clinton referenced "the weight of government" being used to restrict forms of expression, including comedy.

And of course we can throw Hillary into the massive hypocrisy mix:

Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night comedians have certainly said things about me that I found offensive, even outrageous.



It never crossed my mind to call up the networks and say, "Hey, get rid of this guy." Because that's not how America works.



More in my conversation… — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2025

Is that the same Hillary who headed the "bimbo eruptions" department at the White House to silence and smear women with allegations about her husband?

A few days ago Douglass Mackey had a great response to Hillary's BS:

Madame Secretary:



It crossed your mind to call up Sen. Klobuchar, the FBI and the DOJ and have me arrested for a humorous meme about your campaign.



You then celebrated my unlawful and wrongful conviction, which was later overturned by a federal appeals court.



Sit down. https://t.co/KtVM7Dp2hV — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 21, 2025

Jonathan Turley's hypocrisy detector exploded after seeing the Clintons trying to wrap themselves in the First Amendment:

Just when you think that you have reached a point where no hypocrisy surprises you, Bill Clinton comes out for free speech. https://t.co/mzQHSQnHFb The last time I saw Clinton was when he and Hillary were at the World Forum in Berlin with others calling for global censorship... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 25, 2025

To Dems like the Clintons, global censorship of the Right is "saving democracy" because they're just that delusional.

More:

...I spoke at the conference as one of the few free speech advocates. The conference called for a "New World Order with European Values." With her husband applauding, Hillary Clinton called upon the Europeans to combat the threat of free speech... https://t.co/ZyR5sMqlkt — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 25, 2025

...Previously, Hillary Clinton called upon the European Union to use the infamous Digital Services Act to force companies like X to resume censoring Americans and others. She is now also claiming to be a free speech advocate. https://t.co/nrM5HBLesL — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 25, 2025

Remember when Bill and Hillary were atop their free speech soap box when conservatives were being suspended or banned from social media for sharing factual information? Neither do we.

As a matter of fact, they were wildly applauding what was happening.

