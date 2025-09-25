Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Free Speech

Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots,...
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on September 25, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been wrapping themselves in the First Amendment ever since Jimmy Kimmel's show got temporarily suspended.

Self-awareness takes another holiday for the former president: 

Former President Bill Clinton warned that he fears the United States is losing its freedom of speech after what appeared to be a reference to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension on Wednesday.

Clinton gave remarks at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in honor of its 20th anniversary, where he criticized several Trump administration policies, including cuts to foreign aid and restrictions on immigration asylum claims.

Though he did not mention Trump or Kimmel by name, Clinton referenced "the weight of government" being used to restrict forms of expression, including comedy.

And of course we can throw Hillary into the massive hypocrisy mix:

Is that the same Hillary who headed the "bimbo eruptions" department at the White House to silence and smear women with allegations about her husband?

A few days ago Douglass Mackey had a great response to Hillary's BS:

Jonathan Turley's hypocrisy detector exploded after seeing the Clintons trying to wrap themselves in the First Amendment:

To Dems like the Clintons, global censorship of the Right is "saving democracy" because they're just that delusional. 

More:

Remember when Bill and Hillary were atop their free speech soap box when conservatives were being suspended or banned from social media for sharing factual information? Neither do we. 

As a matter of fact, they were wildly applauding what was happening. 

*****

