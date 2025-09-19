Joe Scarborough Invokes Fantasy Version of Charlie Kirk to Support Fake Free Speech...
Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad...
Senator Fetterman Mocks France's Palestine Recognition Mistake: Handing Hamas a Win
Hillary Clinton Says Dems Defend Free Speech Even When It's Offensive, Then Locks...
'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn...
The Untold Story Behind Jimmy Kimmel's Firing: Executives Pissed?!
Gen Z's Massive LGBTQ Surge: Social Contagion Gone Wild
Kamala's Hypocrisy Hits Peak Clown: Toasting Trump's Twitter Ban While Sobbing Over Kimmel...
VIP
Just When You Thought Tim Walz Couldn't Get Dumber (That, or He Hopes...
Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear...
Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About...
In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew...
Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without...
He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness

'We Know!' Brian Stelter Says US Media Is Basically on an Elevator That Keeps Dropping to a Lower Level

Doug P. | 2:43 PM on September 19, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The last time we checked in with CNN's Brian Stelter he was lamenting that his "harm reduction model" for censoring conservatives in 2021 is now being used against people like Jimmy Kimmel, and suddenly "cancel culture" is NOT cool anymore. 

Advertisement

Hypocrisy like that is partly why trust in the media is at an all time low and keeps dropping, but "Journalists" would like everybody to blame Trump for it because self-awareness isn't a job requirement for that profession. 

Stelter tried to explain it all by asking us to imagine we're all stuck in an elevator together... with the media. Here's where it goes from there: 

Well, maybe that might have something to do with the fact that the legacy media won't stop pressing the "basement" button on that elevator. But predictably the media's descent into irrelevance is -- you guessed it -- Trump's fault!

Recommended

Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad Idea
justmindy
Advertisement

How much lower can it go? Probably quite a bit, since the media isn't learning any lessons. 

They're destined for rock bottom, if that's not where they already are. 

No, he has not considered that.

Pretty amazing, isn't it? 

Right!?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad Idea
justmindy
Joe Scarborough Invokes Fantasy Version of Charlie Kirk to Support Fake Free Speech ‘Martyr’ Jimmy Kimmel
Warren Squire
Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About Cause of Charlie's Murder
justmindy
Senator Fetterman Mocks France's Palestine Recognition Mistake: Handing Hamas a Win
justmindy
In a Historic First Rachel Bitecofer Bit Off More Than She Can Chew With Jesse Kelly: Gets an Epic Ratio
Eric V.
'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Delusional X LOL-yer Pitches Mark Cuban a Leftist Comedy Network: A Billion-Dollar Bad Idea justmindy
Advertisement