'We Know!' Brian Stelter Says US Media Is Basically on an Elevator That Keeps Dropping to a Lower Level

The last time we checked in with CNN's Brian Stelter he was lamenting that his "harm reduction model" for censoring conservatives in 2021 is now being used against people like Jimmy Kimmel, and suddenly "cancel culture" is NOT cool anymore.

Hypocrisy like that is partly why trust in the media is at an all time low and keeps dropping, but "Journalists" would like everybody to blame Trump for it because self-awareness isn't a job requirement for that profession.

Stelter tried to explain it all by asking us to imagine we're all stuck in an elevator together... with the media. Here's where it goes from there:

Imagine we're all stuck in an elevator together. It's only moving in one direction — downward. Every time the doors open, we're at some new, lower level. No one knows how to reverse course. No one knows what awaits us at the very bottom. The US media is on that ride right now... pic.twitter.com/PEffCMkUrd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 19, 2025

Well, maybe that might have something to do with the fact that the legacy media won't stop pressing the "basement" button on that elevator. But predictably the media's descent into irrelevance is -- you guessed it -- Trump's fault!

Every time President Trump sues a news outlet, or wins a settlement, or causes a network to self-censor, the elevator reaches a lower level. Every time a prominent Trump adversary is canned, or a critical documentary is edited, riders wonder: How much lower can this go? https://t.co/41VRbGJjiO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 19, 2025

How much lower can it go? Probably quite a bit, since the media isn't learning any lessons.

The US media stepped into the elevator voluntarily, and they refuse to get off at any level.



Let that sink in, Brian. https://t.co/N3bc8WDkoe — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 19, 2025

They're destined for rock bottom, if that's not where they already are.

Have you ever stopped to consider your role pushing the lower floor buttons?https://t.co/CaYt4ntwuZ https://t.co/5ni8OmfqaF — stevemur (@stevemur) September 19, 2025

No, he has not considered that.

Brian: "Mainstream media is in a race to the bottom!"



Conservatives: "We know! We've been trying to tell you this for years." — Jack (@Arity1020) September 19, 2025

Pretty amazing, isn't it?

"Imagine being stuck in an elevator with me," said Brian Stelter.



You don't even need a punchline.https://t.co/owTApVHvLl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 19, 2025

Right!?

