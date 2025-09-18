Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David...
Kash Patel's X Response to Adam Schiff Calling Him Nothing More Than an Internet Troll Is *Chef's Kiss*

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on September 18, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Preemptively pardoned U.S. Senator Adam Schiff is really disliking Kash Patel these days, and that's partly because the FBI Director isn't afraid to give the Democrat serial liar a very public wedgie when it's called for. That's what happened at a Senate hearing earlier this week

And run to the cameras is exactly what Schiff did.

Schiff sprinted to the friendly confines of MSNBC and Chris Hayes' show to accuse Patel of being nothing more than an "internet troll": 

Schiff calling somebody with Patel's resume nothing but an "internet troll" is rich coming from a career politician who lies for a living (we're still waiting for all that evidence of Russia collusion, senator). 

In any case, Patel responded accordingly: 

Perfect.

Also, isn't it about time to put Schiff's preemptive pardon to the test? 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy, including that of serial liar Adam Schiff. 

