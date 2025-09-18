Kash Patel's X Response to Adam Schiff Calling Him Nothing More Than an Internet Troll Is *Chef's Kiss*

Preemptively pardoned U.S. Senator Adam Schiff is really disliking Kash Patel these days, and that's partly because the FBI Director isn't afraid to give the Democrat serial liar a very public wedgie when it's called for. That's what happened at a Senate hearing earlier this week:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: FBI Director Kash Patel just EVISCERATED Adam Schiff



"You are the biggest FRAUD to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a DISGRACE to this institution and an utter COWARD!"



"You are a political BUFOON at BEST"



"Go ahead and run to the cameras" pic.twitter.com/fpceJkE2RX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

And run to the cameras is exactly what Schiff did.

Schiff sprinted to the friendly confines of MSNBC and Chris Hayes' show to accuse Patel of being nothing more than an "internet troll":

Adam Schiff: "Not only is Patel incompetent, but he is firing all the competent people... How can you respect someone like Patel? ... You can take an internet troll and make him FBI Director, he's still not gonna be anything more than an internet troll."pic.twitter.com/Ixbo0hdDqU — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) September 17, 2025

Schiff calling somebody with Patel's resume nothing but an "internet troll" is rich coming from a career politician who lies for a living (we're still waiting for all that evidence of Russia collusion, senator).

In any case, Patel responded accordingly:

Perfect.

Also, isn't it about time to put Schiff's preemptive pardon to the test?

