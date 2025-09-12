Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story (and It's STILL Misleading)

Doug P. | 10:05 AM on September 12, 2025
Meme

The New York Times has done it again.

Their obituary for Charlie Kirk was shameful enough, and in a separate story, titled "where Charlie Kirk stood on key political issues," the Times listed categories like climate change, race, free speech and antisemitism. 

In the Times' story about where Kirk stood, you won't be surprised to know that there were some inaccuracies, and they've now added a correction to the end of the story. This is a doozy: 

One more time:

A correction was made on Sept. 11, 2025: An earlier version of this article described incorrectly an antisemitic statement that Charlie Kirk had made on an episode of his podcast. He was quoting a statement from a post on social media and went on to critique it. It was not his own statement.

The quote the Times cited was Kirk reading the words of somebody else but the story attributed them to Charlie, because of course they did. 

And guess what -- even the correction is misleading: 

It does. 

Yeah, "errors" that only usually go in one direction aren't really honest mistakes. 

That part of the Times' story on Kirk was up long enough to give the Left another bogus talking point and the people spreading it won't bother to mention the correction. It's almost like that's all by design.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats (looking at you, NY Times).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

