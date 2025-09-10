Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was Even Published

After losing a shortened presidential campaign that was the political equivalent of a Wile E. Coyote cartoon (how ACME and AJAX weren't listed as her top contributors we have no idea), Kamala Harris decided this would be a good time to write a book about it.

Now that excerpts are being published it appears that at least part of the reason is to rehab her image by trying to blame Joe Biden, Jill Biden and other Democrats for her disastrous campaign.

The book contains a portion that also tries to rescue Harris from the border security backfire that took place. This has already aged horribly:

Harris: “When Republicans mischaracterized my role as “border czar,” no one in the White House comms team helped me to effectively push back and explain what I had really been tasked to do, nor to highlight any of the progress I had achieved.” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 10, 2025

“Instead, I shouldered the blame for the porous border, an issue that had proved intractable for Democratic and Republican administrations alike…. No one around the president advocated, Give her something she can win with.” pic.twitter.com/dwe1pyXJm9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 10, 2025

First of all, some Dems and media weren't shy in referring to Harris as a border czar:

Republicans?



This looks pretty border czar’y to me? pic.twitter.com/eWHD2WbM7t — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 10, 2025

However, Harris claiming that securing the border is an "intractable" problem was shown to be total BS starting on day one of the Trump administration.

Trump solved the border crisis in like 3 days — jim rowe (@jimrowe77268) September 10, 2025

As Trump said during his Joint Session of Congress speech earlier this year, we didn't need new legislation, just a new president.

It's not an intractable problem, as it has been recently solved quite easily. You just have to want to — Lucerne Bolvin (@LucerneBolvin) September 10, 2025

And the Democrats never did want to fix it, or enforce immigration laws for that matter. Harris' attempt to re-write history will go about as well as her presidential campaign.

