Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was Even Published

Doug P. | 12:05 PM on September 10, 2025
Screenshotted meme

After losing a shortened presidential campaign that was the political equivalent of a Wile E. Coyote cartoon (how ACME and AJAX weren't listed as her top contributors we have no idea), Kamala Harris decided this would be a good time to write a book about it. 

Now that excerpts are being published it appears that at least part of the reason is to rehab her image by trying to blame Joe Biden, Jill Biden and other Democrats for her disastrous campaign.

The book contains a portion that also tries to rescue Harris from the border security backfire that took place. This has already aged horribly: 

First of all, some Dems and media weren't shy in referring to Harris as a border czar: 

'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System In North Carolina
Grateful Calvin
However, Harris claiming that securing the border is an "intractable" problem was shown to be total BS starting on day one of the Trump administration. 

As Trump said during his Joint Session of Congress speech earlier this year, we didn't need new legislation, just a new president. 

And the Democrats never did want to fix it, or enforce immigration laws for that matter. Harris' attempt to re-write history will go about as well as her presidential campaign. 

