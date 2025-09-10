Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat Offenders

The Democrat commitment to recycling remains strong because they keep reusing their talking points about crime. Instead of just admitting the obvious, which is that the Left's soft-on-crime (or flat-out pro-crime) policies do nothing but enable criminals and get innocent people killed, we've heard something along the lines of what the Washington, DC Attorney General said early last year after a crime spike in that city:

Advertisement

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb infuriated residents after claiming the city's rampant crime crisis cannot be dealt with through law and order. Angry residents met with community leaders in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for a panel to discuss the rise of violent crime in the city, specifically among juveniles, when Schwalb made the controversial comment. As residents voiced their concerns and frustrations, the Democrat suggested that if district residents want to be "safer in the long run," they must take preventative measures rather than arrest and prosecute violent criminals. "We as a city and a community need to be much more focused on prevention and surrounding young people and their families with resources if we want to be safer in the long run," Shwalb said in a viral clip from Fox 5. "We cannot prosecute and arrest our way out of it."

Fast forward more than a year and a half to the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. The man in custody for that horrific crime had reportedly been arrested more than a dozen previous times, and if he were still in jail Zarutska would still be alive.

Despite the reality of the kinds of insane policies the Dems support in cities they run, we're still hearing lefties like Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte say things like this:

Rep. Alma Adams, who represents Charlotte in Congress, has reacted to Iryna Zarutska’s murder by saying this:



“You can’t solve everything by putting people in jail. We can’t nail our way out of the situations that are going on.” pic.twitter.com/ulnqIDULFg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 10, 2025

Maybe Adams just figures it's more difficult for violent repeat offenders to vote for her if they're in prison.

From the Daily Mail:

'The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on cashless bail in January, a total of 14 times,' Trump said of the incident. 'What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be locked up.' But Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., says Trump is wrong and rejected the president's calls for stricter criminal detention for violent repeat offenders. 'You can't solve everything by putting people in jail,' she told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview when pressed on Trump's cashless bail claim. 'We can't jail our way out of some of the situations that are going on.'

"You can't solve everything by putting people in jail" isn't something you'll hear any Democrat say about people who were trespassing on January 6th, but for some reason they're happy to apply that to violent repeat offenders in Dem-run cities.

We can't solve everything but we can cut violent crime dramatically by locking up violent criminals and keeping them locked up. An armed robbery conviction should have had a mandatory minimum sentence way more than a measly 5 years. 30 years seems appropriate. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Why do the formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats work so hard to keep criminals on the streets?

If he had still been in jail, which he should've been after previously committing other violent crimes, she'd still be alive. https://t.co/RrjT3WXaBh — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) September 10, 2025

It's that simple, but the Left will never admit that.

Not content losing the 80-20 issues. Dems have moved to a bold strategy of losing the 99-1 issues to capture the felon support — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 10, 2025

Midterm voters next year need to show the Dems that they don't appreciate the insanity they support.

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day here at Twitchy we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes while exposing the Democrats' ongoing insanity. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!