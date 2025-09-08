Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes If He Becomes Mayor

In just a couple of months we'll find out if Zohran Mamdani will become the next mayor of New York City.

Over the weekend we were treated to a visual of Mamdani and a couple of his prominent supporters that looks like something out of a socialist version of "The Right Stuff" (except in this one the rocket is loaded with our tax dollars and blows up on the launch pad).

A perfect afternoon in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/rLNzcgATRc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 6, 2025

There's a whole lotta socialism and private jet mileage in that picture (somebody's got to "fight the oligarchy"), and they'd all like to create a utopia for the rest of us. You know how that always plays out historically, but everybody's supposed to believe it'll be different this time around because it'll be implemented the correct way.

If Mamdani becomes the NYC mayor somebody's got to pay for all his grand plans, and guess who Zohran thinks that's going to be. But the rich will want to because of all the accompanying quality of life changes:

Delusional! Zohran Mamdani tells MSNBC he would try to convince NYC's top earners to stay "in part by showing them that asking them to pay more in taxes would increase even their quality of life." pic.twitter.com/lFqijdAz25 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 8, 2025

First of all, it's nothing short of hilarious that Al Sharpton was nodding along in agreement while Mamdani was saying that wealthy New Yorkers (the ones who haven't yet left) should be fully willing to pay higher taxes.

He has no power to enact tax increases. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 8, 2025

Socialist politicians just automatically assume that everybody's money belongs to them and they can do with it as they please.

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” -Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — Feral Jundi (@feraljundi) September 7, 2025

Bingo.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

