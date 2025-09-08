Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot ALL THIS VIDEO Exists

Shortly before the U.S. presidential election in 2016, Hillary Clinton might have set the gold standard for what the Left at the time called "election denial" (which has aged about as well as all their "no one is above the law" lectures):

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

That aged well!

However, Democrats, including Stacey Abrams, were paying attention to that approach and subsequently decided to turn it into some serious psychological projection.

Abrams is now saying she never claimed to basically be the rightful governor of Georgia after losing in 2018. It's just that the whole thing was more nuanced than that, or something:

🚨NEW: Stacey Abrams claims she *DIDN'T* deny losing 2018 election — she just invented new definition of "victory"🚨



"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won."



"Not getting the title did not… pic.twitter.com/1pw4WFvgcn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 8, 2025

Here's the full post from @JasonJournoDC:

Stacey Abrams claims she *DIDN'T* deny losing 2018 election — she just invented new definition of "victory" "In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won." "Not getting the title did not mean that we didn’t make progress! When you were trying to defend democracy, when you were trying to serve the people, progress counts as victory!"

Abrams was "never confused" about having lost the Georgia gubernatorial election in 2018?

Well, if Abrams wasn't confused she certainly wanted everybody else to be. Watch:

Here is 5 full minutes of video of Stacey Abrams denying she lost the 2018 election…



pic.twitter.com/ko8chWgbad https://t.co/WtPhyaviCm — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2025

Abrams again forgot a thing called "video" exists.

At least she's consistent

... (ly) a liar — I.B. Fine very fine (@IBFine1) September 9, 2025

“Hillary Clinton, hold my beer”. — TheOriginalBPP (@TheOriginalBPP) September 8, 2025

Abrams learned from the best. And by "best" we mean "most shameless of all time" -- Hillary "I ain't no ways tired" Clinton.

*****

