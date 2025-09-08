Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who...
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot ALL THIS VIDEO Exists

Doug P. | 9:10 PM on September 08, 2025

Shortly before the U.S. presidential election in 2016, Hillary Clinton might have set the gold standard for what the Left at the time called "election denial" (which has aged about as well as all their "no one is above the law" lectures):

That aged well!

However, Democrats, including Stacey Abrams, were paying attention to that approach and subsequently decided to turn it into some serious psychological projection.

Abrams is now saying she never claimed to basically be the rightful governor of Georgia after losing in 2018. It's just that the whole thing was more nuanced than that, or something: 

Here's the full post from @JasonJournoDC: 

Stacey Abrams claims she *DIDN'T* deny losing 2018 election — she just invented new definition of "victory" 

"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won." 

"Not getting the title did not mean that we didn’t make progress! When you were trying to defend democracy, when you were trying to serve the people, progress counts as victory!" 

Abrams was "never confused" about having lost the Georgia gubernatorial election in 2018? 

Well, if Abrams wasn't confused she certainly wanted everybody else to be. Watch: 

Abrams again forgot a thing called "video" exists.

Abrams learned from the best. And by "best" we mean "most shameless of all time" -- Hillary "I ain't no ways tired" Clinton. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda all while they continue to show that they're "election denier" hypocrites.

