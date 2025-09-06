Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo...
Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden...
Democrats Itching for a Government Shutdown - This Week on Capitol Hill -...
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After...
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement...
Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine...
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
VIP
Historical Histrionics: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Weeps Tears of Soy Over 'Manly' Department of...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance...
Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health...
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless...
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrest...

Dem Rep Attempts to Counter New 'Dept. of War' With Legislation to Rename the State Department

Doug P. | 10:52 AM on September 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday the Trump White House released an executive order that boils down to these changes for the Defense Department: 

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

[...]

I have therefore determined that this Department should once again be known as the Department of War and the Secretary should be known as the Secretary of War.

Advertisement

As a result, SecDef Pete Hegseth put a new name plate on the door of his Pentagon office: 

And just like that, trying to rename government departments will become all the rage amongst the Democrats. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California said she'll be proposing this legislation: 

Actually two won't be playing that game.

Jacobs' proposal might make a little more sense if the State Department used to be known as the Department of Peace.

Recommended

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

However, "Department of Peace" would still be better than what it became under Biden and Harris, which was the Department of Climate Change and Apologizing for America." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Doug P.
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo John Harwood to Attempt Mockery
Doug P.
Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden Health Cover-Up
justmindy
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After He Was a Total Flop
justmindy
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement Coming to Chicago
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!' FuzzyChimp
Advertisement