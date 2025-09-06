Dem Rep Attempts to Counter New 'Dept. of War' With Legislation to Rename the State Department

Yesterday the Trump White House released an executive order that boils down to these changes for the Defense Department:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: [...] I have therefore determined that this Department should once again be known as the Department of War and the Secretary should be known as the Secretary of War.

As a result, SecDef Pete Hegseth put a new name plate on the door of his Pentagon office:

And just like that, trying to rename government departments will become all the rage amongst the Democrats. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California said she'll be proposing this legislation:

Two can play this game. Next week, I'm introducing legislation to rename the State Department as the Department of Peace.



And if Trump wants to actually be the Peace President he says he is, then he should have no problem supporting it. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 5, 2025

Actually two won't be playing that game.

Good luck with that, Sara. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 6, 2025

Jacobs' proposal might make a little more sense if the State Department used to be known as the Department of Peace.

You are doing deeply important work! https://t.co/WWHwXlqGin — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 6, 2025

However, "Department of Peace" would still be better than what it became under Biden and Harris, which was the Department of Climate Change and Apologizing for America."

