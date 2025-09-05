Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup

Today there's another House hearing designed to try and figure out who was actually running the White House during the Joe Biden years. The goal is to get to the bottom of the extent to which a cover up took place and to try and hide his decline from the public. The Dem/media effort to cover for Biden all came crashing down of course during the debate last June, at which point the Dems showed Joe to the door and installed Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

Advertisement

Some witnesses have pled the Fifth at previous hearings. For some reason they weren't eager to discuss exactly how Biden was in fact sharp as a tack while explaining that autopen and the people behind it were not in fact the real presidents.

Today's witness is former Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who was just a heartbeat away from being the White House's chief liar should anything have happened to Karine Jean-Pierre.

🚨Mounting evidence uncovered by @GOPoversight points to one clear conclusion: Joe Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots in the White House.



Today, Biden's spokesman Andrew Bates will appear. Americans must hear from those who aided and abetted this farce. @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/Pv5rJs0YYd — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 5, 2025

Bates didn't look too happy to be there. Shouldn't he have been more eager to provide a vigorous defense of his former boss's cognitive state?

BREAKING: Mid-level Biden staffer arrives on Capitol Hill to discuss the coordinated Biden decline cover up.



He does not look very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/YAemdylXFd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2025

Bates was at least eager to let reporters know that of course Joe Biden was the one running the show at the White House for four years. Wait, no he wasn't.

🚨 WTF?! Top Biden staffer Andrew Bates just REFUSED to answer whether or not Biden actually ran the White House



This is NOT a difficult question.



The fact he didn’t answer confirms what we all knew: it sure as hell wasn’t Biden running the show pic.twitter.com/PZMx573f7L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2025

Wow, Bates looks a little like he's being walked down the Green Mile to go ride the lightning. What's the problem?

Why is Andrew Bates walking the way he is walking?



Does he think that he is above testifying about why he covered up Joe Biden's cognitive decline? https://t.co/XBk92Yv8zI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 5, 2025

We're guessing that, one way or another, there won't be a lot of honest answers given during that interview.

I think we’re going to get a lot of “I do not recall” out of this criminal weasel. — Mike Drogo ✝️👫🇺🇸 (@mdrogo) September 5, 2025

Or maybe he'll take the Fifth. We'll see.

Advertisement

.@AndrewBatesNC is usually very chatty on Twitter and on MSNBC.



What changed? https://t.co/WduGWrBwP3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2025

It's amazing what'll make some of these people suddenly go silent.

He is one hundred percent the snooty rich kid frat brother asshole who gets his comeuppance at the hands of the scrappy outsiders at the end of a campus comedy. https://t.co/qB18ARzJym — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 5, 2025

Perfect.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and lies about who was really running the country when Biden was in the White House.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks and have a great weekend!