Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the...
'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and...
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’...
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must...
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender...

Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup

Doug P. | 1:00 PM on September 05, 2025

Today there's another House hearing designed to try and figure out who was actually running the White House during the Joe Biden years. The goal is to get to the bottom of the extent to which a cover up took place and to try and hide his decline from the public. The Dem/media effort to cover for Biden all came crashing down of course during the debate last June, at which point the Dems showed Joe to the door and installed Kamala Harris as the party's nominee. 

Advertisement

Some witnesses have pled the Fifth at previous hearings. For some reason they weren't eager to discuss exactly how Biden was in fact sharp as a tack while explaining that autopen and the people behind it were not in fact the real presidents.

Today's witness is former Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who was just a heartbeat away from being the White House's chief liar should anything have happened to Karine Jean-Pierre.

Bates didn't look too happy to be there. Shouldn't he have been more eager to provide a vigorous defense of his former boss's cognitive state? 

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bates was at least eager to let reporters know that of course Joe Biden was the one running the show at the White House for four years. Wait, no he wasn't. 

Wow, Bates looks a little like he's being walked down the Green Mile to go ride the lightning. What's the problem?

We're guessing that, one way or another, there won't be a lot of honest answers given during that interview. 

Or maybe he'll take the Fifth. We'll see. 

Advertisement

It's amazing what'll make some of these people suddenly go silent. 

Perfect. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and lies about who was really running the country when Biden was in the White House.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thanks and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate
Sam J.
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the Long-Dry ‘Hitler’ Well
Warren Squire
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice Sam J.
Advertisement