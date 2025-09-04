Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)

Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy

Rolling Stone was at one time long ago largely a music magazine that has now decided to give Salon, The Nation, The Atlantic and other loopy left-wing publications a run for their money when it comes to ridiculous political takes, especially in the era of Trump. 

Here's one of their latest offerings to the lunacy gods: 

Um, does Rolling Stone consider a place where 50 people were shot in a single weekend to be a "stabilized" city that doesn't need any law enforcement assistance? And "bombing a purported drug boat" which the administration said was headed to the U.S. is "destabilizing" Venezuela? Too bad it's not Tuesday, because that's a two-fer of ridiculousness right there. 

That should be a requirement for RS from the people at X.

If only they'd ever actually listen to themselves. 

Rolling Stone does serve a good purpose on occasion, albeit in a completely unintended way. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats. 

