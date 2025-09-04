Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)

Rolling Stone was at one time long ago largely a music magazine that has now decided to give Salon, The Nation, The Atlantic and other loopy left-wing publications a run for their money when it comes to ridiculous political takes, especially in the era of Trump.

Here's one of their latest offerings to the lunacy gods:

Chicago and Venezuela have at least one thing in common: Trump has wanted to attack and destabilize both since his first term in the White House.



More: https://t.co/4XnNgPDL9Q https://t.co/aTGYmBvR1d pic.twitter.com/jg0KvlnBTN — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 4, 2025

Um, does Rolling Stone consider a place where 50 people were shot in a single weekend to be a "stabilized" city that doesn't need any law enforcement assistance? And "bombing a purported drug boat" which the administration said was headed to the U.S. is "destabilizing" Venezuela? Too bad it's not Tuesday, because that's a two-fer of ridiculousness right there.

You forgot to add "PARODY" to your account you absolute 🤡's! — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) September 4, 2025

That should be a requirement for RS from the people at X.

"We run our cities like Venezuela" is a crazy thing to come out and say but I appreciate the honesty. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) September 4, 2025

If only they'd ever actually listen to themselves.

They’re also both highly corrupt kleptocracies that’ve suffered under one party rule for generations as their economies slowly collapsed under the burden of endless redistributive policies… hey now that you mention it there ARE a lot of similarities between Chicago and Venezuela https://t.co/oXgD7auOiZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 4, 2025

Rolling Stone does serve a good purpose on occasion, albeit in a completely unintended way.

