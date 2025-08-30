Don't Look Now, but Sen. Adam Schiff Has Been Caught Lying and Projecting AGAIN

You've seen the headlines about the story of Kamala Harris losing her Secret Service protection as of tomorrow. Most of those MSM headlines are like these:

Advertisement

BREAKING: President Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris' U.S. Secret Service protection, a senior White House official confirmed to CBS News. https://t.co/4zSLeclsDm pic.twitter.com/16Uor9lTVq — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2025

BREAKING: President Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Kamala Harris, a senior Harris adviser says. https://t.co/xvBXqUKU5C — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2025

Many media outlets churned out headlines like those and saved any context whatsoever for inside the stories, but that was intentional in order to help Democrats like Adam Schiff be able to put out social media posts like this:

Another dangerous reminder that there’s no agenda more important to Donald Trump than retribution.



He feeds conspiracy theories to his followers.



Makes their targets more vulnerable.



Then pulls their security.



This is a dark road. And we have a President that is… https://t.co/AymJW4WI8V — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 29, 2025

YIKES! Where to start with that one? How about the "dark road" Trump's turned down by not allowing Harris' Secret Service protection to be extended longer than seven months after leaving as VP:

Community Note pending: pic.twitter.com/APv9eUtRUe — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2025

Adam Schiff knows this is the law, and Kamala Harris — like all VPs before her — loses Secret Service protection after six months.



The only ones with a retribution agenda are guys like Adam here, who have to lie about Donald Trump. https://t.co/ETaIeKB9bd — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 29, 2025

So Schiff's lying again, knows it, and doesn't care.

Another special moment in that post is Schiff, who pushed the "Russia collusion hoax" lie, accusing Trump of feeding conspiracy theories to his followers.

Many other Democrats are doing the same thing when talking about the end of Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris and relying on the media to leave context out of their headlines (which is what's happening). As usual, the hypocrisy level is high:

This is literally what they did to Trump https://t.co/9w8wgqtz53 — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) August 29, 2025

Yes it is, as Sen. Mike Lee pointed out to Hakeem Jeffries:

Did you call out the Democrats who tried to take away Trump’s Secret Service protection last year—while he was the GOP presidential nominee? https://t.co/Fvm3ALBbg0 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 30, 2025

And Trump was a former president which means he receives Secret Service protection for life (unless the Democrats can manage to take that away from him). These Democrats do nothing but project and lie, and Schiff leads the way.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and serial liars like Adam Schiff.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!