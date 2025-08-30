Don't Look Now, but Sen. Adam Schiff Has Been Caught Lying and Projecting AGAIN

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her...
Doug P. | 9:20 AM on August 30, 2025
Screenshotted meme

You've seen the headlines about the story of Kamala Harris losing her Secret Service protection as of tomorrow. Most of those MSM headlines are like these

Many media outlets churned out headlines like those and saved any context whatsoever for inside the stories, but that was intentional in order to help Democrats like Adam Schiff be able to put out social media posts like this: 

YIKES! Where to start with that one? How about the "dark road" Trump's turned down by not allowing Harris' Secret Service protection to be extended longer than seven months after leaving as VP:

So Schiff's lying again, knows it, and doesn't care. 

Another special moment in that post is Schiff, who pushed the "Russia collusion hoax" lie, accusing Trump of feeding conspiracy theories to his followers. 

Many other Democrats are doing the same thing when talking about the end of Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris and relying on the media to leave context out of their headlines (which is what's happening). As usual, the hypocrisy level is high:

Yes it is, as Sen. Mike Lee pointed out to Hakeem Jeffries: 

And Trump was a former president which means he receives Secret Service protection for life (unless the Democrats can manage to take that away from him). These Democrats do nothing but project and lie, and Schiff leads the way. 

*****

