Rolling Stone's Spin on the FBI's Raid of John Bolton's Home/Office Has Many Rolling Their Eyes

As you know, the home and office of John Bolton were raided by the FBI this morning after a judge approved a search warrant:

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump turned persistent critic, on Friday in what a source familiar with the matter said was part of a national security probe. The investigation is focused on the potential criminal release of classified information, the source added. An FBI spokesperson confirmed "court authorized activity" in the area of Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland. [...] A federal magistrate judge would have to approve a search warrant, indicating that there is "at least some objective and legitimate" evidence of a potential crime, according to Bradley Moss, an attorney who specializes in national security.

The warrant approval indicates "that there is 'at least some objective and legitimate' evidence of a potential crime."

With that in mind, the lefty media's tripping over each other for "authoritarian" takes, and this is Rolling Stone's offering:

The FBI targets former Trump official John Bolton because he made the president mad. https://t.co/GbBnZ6E0r7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 22, 2025

Do most judges consider "he made the president mad" to be sufficient evidence and justification for signing off on a search warrant?

When there is a raid that we don’t know all the details of, the leftist media(I repeat myself) still publishes this garbage:



And you wonder why we’ve stopped listening to anything they have to say. https://t.co/mAehLlBosS — Bef def 🇺🇸🎹 (@Mosbeff) August 22, 2025

We've seen several examples so far this month of the Left seeing no need to wait for context or additional information to get a narrative going.

😂😂 I can see you really have no idea how to handle what is coming for you all — souparmon (@souparmonTN) August 22, 2025

We could be just at the tip of the iceberg.

