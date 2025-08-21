Rep. Pettersen’s Epic Faceplant: Lying About ‘Innocent’ Illegals Only for ICE to School...
VIP
UK Professor Says the Country Needs to Scrap Its Flag for One That's...
Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wre...
WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Li...
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage...
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees
Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...

Here Are MORE Model 'Citizens' Democrats Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets

Doug P. | 8:52 AM on August 21, 2025
Twitter

President Trump federalizing law enforcement has caused the Democrats, whose kneejerk reaction is to oppose anything he does, to basically come out in favor of violent crime. 

Advertisement

The Left is so angry about it that they've sued to block the federal takeover of DC law enforcement

That post could have just said "we're suing to try and keep DC very unsafe because TRUMP BAD!"

According to Chuck Schumer, DC is so safe that a Senate leader with armed Capitol Police security can walk around without feeling any fear whatsoever. 

In the meantime, federal law enforcement operations in DC continue, and the numbers though are telling a different story than the Democrats. The reason for the Left's anger over this becomes even more clear when you discover that some of the illegal aliens they love so much are getting swept up: 

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement

The extra law enforcement is helping get what the Dems say they want to stop, which is "illegal guns," off the street and yet they're still opposed to what's going on. It's almost like the "common sense gun safety" measures they call for are just BS excuses to try and disarm the law abiding. 

The arrests keep on coming, much to the chagrin of Democrats: 

More recently we saw this arrest video that some Democrats and media types immediately slammed, but those takes aged so bad that many were soon deleted:

Advertisement

That's a lot of criminals being taken off the DC streets, especially considering that the Dems and lib media had been telling us that crime has been way down in the city. Something doesn't add up. 

And the Democrats are fighting against it. Hopefully most voters remember that when casting their ballots in the midterms next year.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws while trying to keep the criminal element roaming the streets of our cities. 

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Rep. Pettersen’s Epic Faceplant: Lying About ‘Innocent’ Illegals Only for ICE to School Her Sorry Self
justmindy
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Brett T.
Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wrecks California
justmindy
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage Fraud (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement