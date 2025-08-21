Here Are MORE Model 'Citizens' Democrats Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets

President Trump federalizing law enforcement has caused the Democrats, whose kneejerk reaction is to oppose anything he does, to basically come out in favor of violent crime.

The Left is so angry about it that they've sued to block the federal takeover of DC law enforcement

We are suing to block the federal government takeover of DC police.



By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law.



This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

That post could have just said "we're suing to try and keep DC very unsafe because TRUMP BAD!"

This is a 91/9 issue in polls......and you take the side of the 9%.



You're either insanely dumb or just flat out insane, Brian. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 15, 2025

According to Chuck Schumer, DC is so safe that a Senate leader with armed Capitol Police security can walk around without feeling any fear whatsoever.

In the meantime, federal law enforcement operations in DC continue, and the numbers though are telling a different story than the Democrats. The reason for the Left's anger over this becomes even more clear when you discover that some of the illegal aliens they love so much are getting swept up:

🚨 FOX NEWS: "Law enforcement made 33 total arrests in our nation's capital last night. 15 of the 33 are illegal aliens, including arrests for murder, rape, assault — and a juvenile carrying a pistol without a license." pic.twitter.com/xPvxI5lrO8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

The extra law enforcement is helping get what the Dems say they want to stop, which is "illegal guns," off the street and yet they're still opposed to what's going on. It's almost like the "common sense gun safety" measures they call for are just BS excuses to try and disarm the law abiding.

The arrests keep on coming, much to the chagrin of Democrats:

Federal partners are now at over 550 arrests in Washington DC since @realDonaldTrump’s push to clean up crime here began.



66 more arrests across all federal agencies last night.@FBI joined partners in 41 of those arrests, recovered 6 illegal firearms with 8 drug seizures.… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 20, 2025

We have now made over 550 arrests in Washington, DC and have taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets—saving lives.



You can help—@USMarshalsHQ is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Together, we will make DC safe again! pic.twitter.com/8SucuPuhLz — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 20, 2025

More recently we saw this arrest video that some Democrats and media types immediately slammed, but those takes aged so bad that many were soon deleted:

Yes this illegal alien from Mexico was previously arrested in January 2024 in Fairfax County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13.



Glad he is off of Washington DC’s streets thanks to @POTUS Trump, @Sec_Noem and @ICEgov. https://t.co/nzWJ8WAm24 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 20, 2025

That's a lot of criminals being taken off the DC streets, especially considering that the Dems and lib media had been telling us that crime has been way down in the city. Something doesn't add up.

DC is safer and safer with each passing night as more criminals are arrested. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 15, 2025

And the Democrats are fighting against it. Hopefully most voters remember that when casting their ballots in the midterms next year.

