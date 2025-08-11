WaPo Quotes D.C. Resident Who Said It's a 'Safe City' but Wanted to Remain Anonymous (Guess Why)

Earlier today President Trump held a press conference and was joined by Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Jeanine Pirro and others. The purpose was to announce a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC:

President Donald Trump once again catapulted crime in D.C. into the national conversation this week, putting District police under federal control Monday and deploying the D.C. National Guard to fight crime after surfacing an image of a young federal staffer, beaten and bloodied, in an attempted carjacking. “It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!!" Trump said in a Saturday Truth Social post, pledging action that will “essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C.”

The Post then went on to help the Democrats out with their talking points about crime going down in DC for the past few years, but they sure seem angered by attempts to make it even lower. The takeaway: There's an "acceptable" amount of crime for the Dems. Trump also said his administration would "get rid of the slums" in DC, which will no doubt make pro-slum Dems furious.

Deeper into the WaPo story came some personal testimonials from DC residents vouching for the city's safeness. However, this person wanted to remain anonymous, just in case:

DC is a "safe city," except you can't attribute your name to your thoughts because it's dangerous...https://t.co/Qo5nqp7ae6 pic.twitter.com/jvQWOfxUcs — Chuck Thies (@ChuckThies) August 11, 2025

We almost got whiplash by how quickly that quote self-refuted.

Here's that one more time:

But the weekend’s incident unnerved residents, even before the nearby attack of Coristine captured the president’s and the nation’s attention. “This is a safe city, but overhearing and witnessing gang threats and then watching the camera footage of the thuggery is disturbing,” said one resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity over concerns of personal safety. The crowd of teens, he said, were roaming the street and appeared to be checking for unlocked cars and things to steal.

Huh. One of these things is not like the other.

Beyond parody. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2025

It really is.

DC is not a safe city. I have lived in the area almost my entire life. My husband and I used to go downtown and do things almost every weekend. At least once a month. We don’t go down there at all unless we have to now. It’s a terrible place filled with carjackers and violence. https://t.co/f1mOSCJ1uv — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 11, 2025

As usual all Trump had to do in order to get Democrats (and the media) to come out in defense of crime was to announce that he was going to get rid of crime.

Hang this in a museum. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) August 11, 2025

It's definitely Louvre-worthy!

