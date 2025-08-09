'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling on Funding Runaway Dems

Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke lost. Again.

When O'Rourke isn't running for a political office, usually unsuccessfully, he's heading a PAC called Powered By People. That organization, along with the Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC, has been funding the group of runaway state Democrats who are trying to stall Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts.

Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told those Democrats to show up for work or face the consequences.

Paxton also told O'Rourke "see you in court":

BREAKING: I sued Robert Francis O'Rourke for "Beto Bribes" to Democrat runaways to impede the Texas Legislature.



I will not allow failed political has-beens to buy off Texas elected officials. I’ll see you in court, Beto. pic.twitter.com/hPvSZwwdfV — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 8, 2025

It didn't take long for a judge to take Paxton's side, at least for now:

A Tarrant County judge on Friday temporarily blocked former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his political group from raising or spending money after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused them of bribery by helping Democrats flee the state to block GOP redistricting O'Rourke's group, Powered by People, had told Hearst Newspapers earlier in the week that it urged Democrats to carry out the walkout and agreed to front the costs of lodging and transportation. The group continued to fundraise, even as Paxton launched an investigation into the effort. Paxton said in a statement Friday that the group was “operating a misleading financial-influence scheme." Tarrant County Presiding Judge Megan Fahey sided with the state and set a hearing for Aug. 19 for a more permanent injunction.

O'Rourke has vowed to keep "fighting for democracy" by trying to have his organization fund Dems who try to shut down the democratic process (the irony escapes him of course):

They want to make examples out of those who fight so that others won't.



Paxton is trying to shut down Powered by People, one of the largest voter registration organizations in the country, because our volunteers fight for voting rights and free elections… the kind of work that… — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 8, 2025

It's incredible that O'Rourke's post says Texas citizens have been "abandoned by their elected officials" while his group is literally funding Democrats to do that very thing.

Paxton's response was straight forward and right on the money:

Cry more, lib.



You lost in court because you're breaking the law and deceiving Texans. We absolutely will make an example out of law breakers. https://t.co/zDc15Q4ghe — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 8, 2025

No one is above the law, Beto!

BREAKING: I just defeated Beto O’Rourke in court.



We secured a major victory stopping runaway Democrats from taking "Beto Bribes" and preventing deceptive fundraising.



They told me to "come and take it," so I did. pic.twitter.com/PM3L4pNqqG — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 8, 2025

Advertisement

That escalated quickly:

Two hours apart.

Beto can’t stop losing. pic.twitter.com/BZlHjHBAGD — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 9, 2025

Another day brought with it yet another L for O'Rourke.

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve, all while mocking career losers like Beto O'Rourke.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!