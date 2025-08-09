'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling on Funding Runaway Dems

Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
Doug P. | 9:17 AM on August 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke lost. Again. 

When O'Rourke isn't running for a political office, usually unsuccessfully, he's heading a PAC called Powered By People. That organization, along with the Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC, has been funding the group of runaway state Democrats who are trying to stall Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told those Democrats to show up for work or face the consequences

Paxton also told O'Rourke "see you in court":

It didn't take long for a judge to take Paxton's side, at least for now: 

A Tarrant County judge on Friday temporarily blocked former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his political group from raising or spending money after  Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused them of bribery by helping Democrats flee the state to block GOP redistricting

O'Rourke's group, Powered by People, had told Hearst Newspapers earlier in the week that it urged Democrats to carry out the walkout and agreed to front the costs of lodging and transportation. The group continued to fundraise, even as Paxton launched an investigation into the effort.

Paxton said in a statement Friday that the group was “operating a misleading financial-influence scheme." Tarrant County Presiding Judge Megan Fahey sided with the state and set a hearing for Aug. 19 for a more permanent injunction. 

O'Rourke has vowed to keep "fighting for democracy" by trying to have his organization fund Dems who try to shut down the democratic process (the irony escapes him of course): 

It's incredible that O'Rourke's post says Texas citizens have been "abandoned by their elected officials" while his group is literally funding Democrats to do that very thing. 

Paxton's response was straight forward and right on the money: 

No one is above the law, Beto!

That escalated quickly: 

Another day brought with it yet another L for O'Rourke. 

*****

