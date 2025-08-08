Chuck Schumer's Latest TDS Offering Approaches 'Raw Hamburgers With Cheese' on the Cringe Scale

The Democratic Party is a completely rudderless ship at the moment, and all they have is constant efforts to keep criminal illegals from being deported and lies about the economy and what the Big Beautiful Bill will accomplish.

And when we're talking about liars the conversation can't take place without highlighting Chuck Schumer and in this case whoever posts to his X account.

Also, there's an attempted use of a GIF to go with it:

Trump is busy gilding his Oval Office while ripping away healthcare from millions of Americans and taking money out of their pockets with his tariff taxes.



It’s a slap in the face to working Americans. pic.twitter.com/pGQAmvv75R — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 8, 2025

First of all, Chuck, what's a "slap in the face of working Americans" is using their tax dollars to pay for illegal immigrants' health care.

Second, whoever's posting for Chuck needs to up their meme/GIF game. Or better yet, never try it again.

This is almost as cringe as that time he flexed about feeding people raw cheeseburgers. https://t.co/p6IALmSi4b — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 8, 2025

Almost!

Again Chuck, he is taking it away from ILLEGAL ALIENS not American citizens. Moron!! — Judi (@Heartafly01) August 8, 2025

Chuck knows he's lying and just doesn't care.

No American citizens are having heath care "ripped away".



Illegal aliens, ineligible, and non existent people, yes. The elimination of waste and fraud is good. — John.AlterEgo (@john_alterego) August 8, 2025

The Democrats' having hissy fits when Trump said he was going to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse said all we needed to know about which politicians revel in those three things.

