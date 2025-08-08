Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pend...
Chuck Schumer's Latest TDS Offering Approaches 'Raw Hamburgers With Cheese' on the Cringe Scale

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on August 08, 2025
screenshot

The Democratic Party is a completely rudderless ship at the moment, and all they have is constant efforts to keep criminal illegals from being deported and lies about the economy and what the Big Beautiful Bill will accomplish. 

And when we're talking about liars the conversation can't take place without highlighting Chuck Schumer and in this case whoever posts to his X account. 

Also, there's an attempted use of a GIF to go with it: 

First of all, Chuck, what's a "slap in the face of working Americans" is using their tax dollars to pay for illegal immigrants' health care. 

Second, whoever's posting for Chuck needs to up their meme/GIF game. Or better yet, never try it again. 

Almost!

Chuck knows he's lying and just doesn't care. 

The Democrats' having hissy fits when Trump said he was going to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse said all we needed to know about which politicians revel in those three things. 

*****

