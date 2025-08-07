Hillary Clinton AGAIN Shows Why She Turns Replies Off (With a Lie About Who's Paying for New WH Ballroom)

As you know, there's a DOJ probe into the Russia collusion hoax going on, and Hillary Clinton appears to be in it up to her neck:

From Durham's Classified Appendix-



Authentic July 2016 emails discussing Hillary Clinton's plan to "demonize Putin and Trump."



Predictions that "the FBI will put more oil into the fire."



Hillary approved the "idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections." pic.twitter.com/1pshWpEBoE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2025

Bill might be protected from prosecution due to a SCOTUS ruling but Hillary certainly isn't because she never could win the presidency (everybody knows that but we just like saying it).

So naturally that's the last thing Hillary wants to talk about. Instead she's just lying about other stuff again.

President Trump and other donors are personally funding the construction of a new ballroom in the White House, and Clinton couldn't help but lie about who's paying for it:

Most Americans are worried about the cost of groceries.



Meanwhile, Trump is spending $200 million of taxpayers' money to build a golden ballroom. pic.twitter.com/gndXA1XK3m — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 7, 2025

All she does is lie.

She turned off comments because she knows this is a lie. The addition is privately funded, including by POTUS himself. https://t.co/z6SgmXP20i — 🇺🇸texasgirlnyc (@texasgirlnyc) August 7, 2025

It is not being paid for by taxpayers. Privately funded by Trump and private donations . Stop projecting what you would do. https://t.co/cwah0HD6SS — Salty 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Maureen96298305) August 7, 2025

Nobody projects quite like Hillary! Too bad for her she couldn't project herself to Wisconsin in 2016.

