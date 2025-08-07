VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
Hillary Clinton AGAIN Shows Why She Turns Replies Off (With a Lie About Who's Paying for New WH Ballroom)

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on August 07, 2025
Screenshotted meme

As you know, there's a DOJ probe into the Russia collusion hoax going on, and Hillary Clinton appears to be in it up to her neck:

Bill might be protected from prosecution due to a SCOTUS ruling but Hillary certainly isn't because she never could win the presidency (everybody knows that but we just like saying it). 

So naturally that's the last thing Hillary wants to talk about. Instead she's just lying about other stuff again. 

President Trump and other donors are personally funding the construction of a new ballroom in the White House, and Clinton couldn't help but lie about who's paying for it: 

All she does is lie. 

Nobody projects quite like Hillary! Too bad for her she couldn't project herself to Wisconsin in 2016. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Hillary would hate that. Thank you!

