Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems' Blessing vs. What Happened Next

Grab some ice and a blender, Sen. Van Hollen, because we found a few more guys you might want to have a margarita with!

Well before the 2020 election, Joe Biden infamously said that if he were to end up in the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" and enter the country. After Biden and Harris took office, that's exactly what happened and the result was millions and millions of illegal aliens inside the country. Biden, Harris and Mayorkas even had an app created to facilitate bringing them in. We all know what happened next, and the result has had tragic consequences for many American families.

When the Democrats fight tooth and nail against deportations, these are the kinds of people who have been benefitting from their "caring" nature, until now at least.

Here's an update from Fox News' Bill Melugin:

NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that three men charged w/ murdering a man at a Motel 6 in Garland, TX in June are all Venezuelan aliens who were released into the US by the Biden administration. Two came in via the CBP One cell phone app and are also charged w/ holding a woman at… pic.twitter.com/HYyWPvF2WR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 4, 2025

DHS confirms to @FoxNews that three men charged w/ murdering a man at a Motel 6 in Garland, TX in June are all Venezuelan aliens who were released into the US by the Biden administration. Two came in via the CBP One cell phone app and are also charged w/ holding a woman at gunpoint, sexually assaulting her, & robbing her at a different hotel the same day. Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez crossed into the US illegally on 5/3/2023 and was released into the US by the Biden administration. He is charged w/ capital murder. Jose Trivino-Cruz was released into the US by the Biden administration via the CBP One cell phone app on 10/9/2024. He is charged w/ capital murder, aggravated robbery, and indecent assault. Jesus Bellorin-Guzman was released into the US by the Biden administration via the CBP One cell phone app on 1/6/2025, just two weeks before Trump took office. He is now charged w/ capital murder and aggravated robbery. DHS says Jimenez confessed to more than 25 robberies, and Trivino-Cruz admitted to two additional robberies that day. The murder victim has been ID'd as 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales, who was shot and killed at the Motel 6 - allegedly at the hands of these three Venezuelan men. ICE has placed a detainer on all three suspects.

These were all "model citizens" as Biden once called them.

Mayorkas and the rest did nothing but lie and need to be held accountable.

The Democrat Party aided and abetted the murder of Americans by migrant killers at an industrial scale. https://t.co/jPq01tQLUA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 4, 2025

Biden and his Administration have blood on their hands.



Actually, every Democrat fighting to keep these illegals in America have blood on their hands. https://t.co/i9shFQIFpa — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 4, 2025

This is PREVENTABLE crime. https://t.co/GH5TkEJBBE — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) August 4, 2025

And often the Democrat response is usually something insulting and maddening like "well legal citizens kill people too."

